Multiple COVID-19 testing sites set for Navajo Nation, San Juan County
FARMINGTON — A new set of free COVID-19 testing sites across the Navajo Nation have been announced in addition to free state health department testing being conducted around San Juan County.
A flyer was posted on July 17 to the Shiprock Indian Health Service Facebook page, announcing free COVID-19 testing for nine chapters starting on July 20 through Aug. 18.
Testing is free to anyone in the local communities and is seeking people who have not had a chance to get tested yet.
Those seeking testing are asked to pre-register online to save time and speed up the testing process.
Testing will be held on the following dates and locations from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.:
- July 20 at the Upper Fruitland Chapter house. Pre-register at bit.ly/UFJuly20
- July 23 at the Huerfano Chapter house. Pre-register at bit.ly/HuerfanoJuly23
- July 27 at the Sheep Springs Chapter house. Pre-register at bit.ly/SheepspringsJuly27
- July 30 at the Sanostee Chapter house. Pre-register at bit.ly/SanosteeJuly30
- Aug. 3 at the Cove Chapter house. Pre-register at bit.ly/CoveAug3
- Aug. 6 at the Tolikan Chapter house. Pre-register at bit.ly/TolikanAug6
- Aug. 10 at the Teec Nos Pos Chapter house. Pre-register at bit.ly/TNPAug10
- Aug. 13 at the Gadii'ahi Chapter house. Pre-register at bit.ly/GadAug13
- Aug. 18 at the Shiprock Chapter house. Pre-register at bit.ly/SRAug18
The links to pre-register are case-sensitive.
The testing sites are a collaboration by Dzilth-Na-O-Dith-Hle Health Center, Four Corners Regional Health Center, Navajo Nation Community Health Representatives, New Mexico Department of Health and Northern Navajo Medical Center and various departments within the health care facilities and chapter governments.
The state health department will host four testing sessions at San Juan College at 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington.
The morning sessions will go from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. on July 20, 21 and 23 with an evening session from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on July 21.
Judy Nelson Elementary School, 40 County Road 6580 in Kirtland, will host a testing session from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. on July 22.
People seeking testing are asked to register before they arrive at cvtestreg.nmhealth.org. Those attending are asked to wear a face mask or facial covering.
They should complete the form, select a testing date and location, enter their email address, and have their test confirmation ID ready to present at the site.
Anyone with questions about registration can call the county public health office at 505-327-4461.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments