FARMINGTON — A new set of free COVID-19 testing sites across the Navajo Nation have been announced in addition to free state health department testing being conducted around San Juan County.

A flyer was posted on July 17 to the Shiprock Indian Health Service Facebook page, announcing free COVID-19 testing for nine chapters starting on July 20 through Aug. 18.

Testing is free to anyone in the local communities and is seeking people who have not had a chance to get tested yet.

Those seeking testing are asked to pre-register online to save time and speed up the testing process.

Testing will be held on the following dates and locations from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.:

July 20 at the Upper Fruitland Chapter house. Pre-register at bit.ly/UFJuly20

July 23 at the Huerfano Chapter house. Pre-register at bit.ly/HuerfanoJuly23

July 27 at the Sheep Springs Chapter house. Pre-register at bit.ly/SheepspringsJuly27

July 30 at the Sanostee Chapter house. Pre-register at bit.ly/SanosteeJuly30

Aug. 3 at the Cove Chapter house. Pre-register at bit.ly/CoveAug3

Aug. 6 at the Tolikan Chapter house. Pre-register at bit.ly/TolikanAug6

Aug. 10 at the Teec Nos Pos Chapter house. Pre-register at bit.ly/TNPAug10

Aug. 13 at the Gadii'ahi Chapter house. Pre-register at bit.ly/GadAug13

Aug. 18 at the Shiprock Chapter house. Pre-register at bit.ly/SRAug18

The links to pre-register are case-sensitive.

The testing sites are a collaboration by Dzilth-Na-O-Dith-Hle Health Center, Four Corners Regional Health Center, Navajo Nation Community Health Representatives, New Mexico Department of Health and Northern Navajo Medical Center and various departments within the health care facilities and chapter governments.

The state health department will host four testing sessions at San Juan College at 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington.

The morning sessions will go from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. on July 20, 21 and 23 with an evening session from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on July 21.

Judy Nelson Elementary School, 40 County Road 6580 in Kirtland, will host a testing session from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. on July 22.

People seeking testing are asked to register before they arrive at cvtestreg.nmhealth.org. Those attending are asked to wear a face mask or facial covering.

They should complete the form, select a testing date and location, enter their email address, and have their test confirmation ID ready to present at the site.

Anyone with questions about registration can call the county public health office at 505-327-4461.

A National Guardsman places test kits and information about the coronavirus under a windshield wiper during the free COVID-19 testing site on May 5 at Shiprock High School in Shiprock. (Photo: Daily Times file photo)

