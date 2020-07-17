CLOSE After weeks of many Americans failing to heed face mask and social distancing guidelines, health officials in some states are reporting an increase in younger populations testing positive -- saying those individuals are often asymptomatic but could be infecting others. And public health measures meant to control infection aren't quite up to speed -- a problem the country has consistently faced in past months. "As you reopen ... you expect to see more cases. But what we're hearing, in terms of the public health model -- of testing people, through contact tracing, and then isolation and quarantine -- it doesn't sound like it's working as well as it really needs to," says former acting director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Richard Besser. Wochit

AZTEC — Food service permits for three Farmington restaurant locations have been suspended after the owners continued indoor dining service following a public health order that prohibited dining inside restaurants.

The New Mexico Environment Department announced on July 17 that it has suspended food permits for Los Hermanitos and TJs Diner. Both Los Hermanitos locations — 2400 W. Main St. and 3560 E. Main St. — had their permits suspended.

Casey’s Restaurant in Hobbs also had its permit suspended.

“These restaurants are operating in violation of state food safety laws and must cease all operations immediately,” the press release from NMED states.

Buy Photo TJs Diner was one of three Farmington restaurants that had their food service permits suspended. (Photo: Mike Easterling/The Daily Times)

If the owners continue to operate, NMED could pursue legal action against them.

TJs Diner owner Nathan Hill said he could not provide much comment because it is in litigation. He said the restaurant has applied for a permit from the city to allow outdoor dining using the public right of way, but has not yet received one.

"We're just going to stay the course and go from there," he said.

Because TJs does not have a large parking lot and its doors open almost directly onto a public right of way, it has faced unique challenges and will need the city permit to offer outdoor dining.

Pizza Inn locations in Carlsbad and Hobbs as well as the Trinity Hotel in Carlsbad previously had their food service permits suspended but continued to operate. The press release states that NMED is pursuing further enforcement measures against those restaurants.

The press release states that the food service permits may be reinstated if they correct the violations, which would require outside dining or pick-up and delivery options.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e

Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/2020/07/17/food-service-permits-suspended-los-hermanitos-tjs-diner-farmignton-coronavirus/5461329002/