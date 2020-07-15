CLOSE Get to know NBC "The Voice" contestant Chevel Shepherd of Farmington. Farmington Daily Times

Farmington singer recorded debut release last year

FARMINGTON — "The Voice" winner and Farmington High graduate Chevel Shepherd will perform a virtual concert with her band on July 31.

Shepherd announced the concert on her Facebook page on July 14. Tickets are $25, plus a $1.50 service charge, and can be purchased at spproductionslive.com.

In the announcement, Shepherd says those who aren't available to view the show during its 7 p.m. start time on July 31 can still buy a ticket and watch the performance twice within 48 hours after the show.

Shepherd was scheduled to perform a concert at the Farmington Civic Center on June 19, but that show was postponed to Oct. 2 because of the COVID-19 shutdown.

Farmington's Chevel Shepherd will perform a virtual concert at 7 p.m. July 31. (Photo: Courtesy photo)

That performance is still listed on the Civic Center website, but it is contingent upon the governor's public health order being modified to allow for large-scale gatherings by that date.

Carlsbad: New Mexico takes action against restaurants open despite COVID-19 health order

Since winning the 15th season of "The Voice" in December 2018, the 18-year-old Shepherd has recorded her debut album, "Everybody's Got a Story," in Nashville, working with producer Todd Tidwell, better known for his work as an engineer on recordings by Shepherd's mentor Kelly Clarkson.

Chevel Shepherd has recorded her debut album and is featured in the drama "Wildfire." (Photo: Courtesy photo)

Photos: Coronavirus spreads throughout New Mexico: Here's a look at daily life in the state

Shepherd told The Daily Times in January the album would be released at some point this year, but that was before the pandemic hit.

Shepherd also spent part of 2019 shooting a film called "Wildfire" in Oklahoma, an adaptation of the 1975 Michael Martin Murphey song. Shepherd appears alongside actress Anne Heche, better known for her roles in "Donnie Brasco," "Six Days, Seven Nights" and a 1998 remake of "Psycho."

Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/2020/07/15/the-voice-chevel-shepherd-virtual-concert-farmington/5439392002/