CLOSE

San Juan College (Photo: The Daily Times stock image)

FARMINGTON — A virtual event designed to help students complete their paperwork for federal student aid will take place this week at San Juan College.

New and current students, as well as anyone considering enrolling in college, will be able to fill out their Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) from 3 to 6 p.m. July 15 with assistance from the college's financial aid department staff and employees from the New Mexico Educational Assistance Foundation, according to a press release.

Students will be able to connect with counselors and financial aid staff members through Zoom at https://bit.ly/July2020FAFSA or get live chat support from personnel at the Educational Assistance Foundation at https://bit.ly/FAFSAChatHelp. They also can call 1-800-379-4038 to receive assistance over the phone.

The event is being presented by College Connect New Mexico. Institutions across the state are participating.

FAFSA is the means by which a student's eligibility for federal financial aid is determined. The aid can be awarded in the form of scholarships, work-study and educational loans. The grants, scholarships and work-study awards are considered investments in a student's education and do not have to be paid back until a student withdraws or fails a course.

Call San Juan College's financial aid office at 505-566-3564 for more information.

Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/2020/07/14/event-designed-help-students-complete-fafsa-paperwork/5428402002/