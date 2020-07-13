CLOSE

AZTEC — With the start of the school year fast approaching, school districts are tasked with answering an important question: how do they safely provide instruction for students during a pandemic?

Several school boards in San Juan County will discuss that issue when they meet this week.

The Farmington Municipal Schools Board of Education will discuss “reopening schools and what that might look like,” when it meets at 5:15 p.m. July 14 via Zoom, according to the agenda. A link to the Zoom meeting can be found on the agenda on the school district website.

The Central Consolidated School District Board of Education will hear a presentation from the CCSD re-entry task force when it meets at 1 p.m. July 16. The meeting will be broadcast using Facebook Live.

The Bloomfield School District Board of Education will review the Google summer classroom project, which could serve as a model for a virtual instruction environment going forward. The board will review that project during its 5 p.m. work session on July 14. A link to join the meeting is posted on the board website.

Bloomfield athletic director Ben Tensay will give a report on sporting events for the 2020-2021 school year during the work session. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced on July 9 that contact sports, such as football and soccer, will not be allowed during the fall season. The New Mexico Activities Association plans to move those sports to spring.

The Bloomfield school board will also hear an update on the equity council provided by Superintendent Kim Mizell.

A regular meeting of the school board will occur following the work session.

Other meetings:

The Farmington City Council will discuss the budget for Fiscal Year 2021, which began July 1, when it meets at 6 p.m. July 14 via Zoom. A meeting pass code can be obtained by contacting the city clerk.

The Aztec City Commission may enter into an agreement with Best Friends Animal Sanctuary for a cat life-saving program. The program would help with the trapping, neutering and release of feral cats, promoting cat adoption, medical programs, cat and kitten foster programs, expanding shelter medicine and cat or kitten intake diversion programs. It is grant funded. The City Commission meets at 6 p.m. July 14 and the meeting will be streamed on YouTube.

The Kirtland Town Council will discuss the Fiscal Year 2021 budget when it meets at 4:30 p.m. July 14. People wishing to attend the meeting can register online at kirtlandnm.org.

The Bloomfield City Council meets at 6 p.m. July 13. People can attend the meeting by calling 425-436-6323 and using the access code 436935#. The council will also have a budget workshop at 6 p.m. July 15, which can be accessed using the same phone number and access code.

