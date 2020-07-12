CLOSE

Health care workers from Northern Navajo Medical Center, San Juan County Public Health Office and the National Guard collected samples from the public at a free testing site for COVID-19 on May 5, 2020 at Shiprock High School in Shiprock. (Photo: Daily Times file photo)

FARMINGTON — Free COVID-19 testing will occur this week across San Juan County, including a remote testing site at the Shiprock Chapter.

The New Mexico Department of Health will host five testing sessions at San Juan College, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. These include testing sessions from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. July 13, 14 and 16 and an evening testing session from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. July 14.

People can also get tested from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. July 15 at Judy Nelson Elementary School, 40 County Road 6580 in Kirtland.

People are urged to wear a facial covering to the event.

The state health department requests that people seeking testing register before they arrive at cvtestreg.nmhealth.org. People should fill out the required fields on the form, enter their email address, select testing date and location, and be prepared to present their test confirmation ID.

Anyone with questions about registration can call the county public health office at 505-327-4461.

The Navajo Area Indian Health Service's Shiprock Service Unit has been hosting testing sites in recent weeks at clinics and hospital under the unit.

The testing is open for community members, especially those who have not been tested yet.

A testing session will go from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. July 14 at the Shiprock Chapter house.

On July 8, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez shared Indian Health Service testing sites via social media.

A health care professional collects a sample during the free testing site for COVID-19 on May 5, 2020 at Shiprock High School in Shiprock. (Photo: Daily Times file photo)

The Dzilth-Na-O-Dith-Hle Health Center is offering testing from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays and from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesdays.

Northern Navajo Medical Center in Shiprock offers drive-thru testing 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The social media posts state if anyone has questions, they can contact the Navajo Area IHS office at 928-871-5801.

