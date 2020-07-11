CLOSE

A crowd of equestrians, pedestrians and drivers headed from Animas Valley Mall to Farmington Museum to protest the actions like mandatory masks. Wochit

FARMINGTON — San Juan County residents upset about restrictions in place to reduce the spread of coronavirus — such as mandatory masks — marched nearly 2 miles along East Main Street.

The march began at 6 p.m. July 11 at the Animas Valley Mall and ended at K-Mart, across the street from Farmington Museum at Gateway Park.

The Republican Party of San Juan County set up a booth at the museum to register people to vote.

The march was dubbed a "Freedom March," and many people attending expressed displeasure at how the governor has handled the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

It occurred just days before a new public health order goes into effect. This public health order once again will prohibit indoor dining and will make masks or face coverings mandatory anytime people are outside of their property, including while exercising.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced the new public health order as New Mexico saw an increase in the rate of spread of COVID-19.

Several speakers addressed the crowd at the end of the march.

Hannah Grover covers government for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4652 or via email at hgrover@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e

Participants in the Freedom March head toward the Farmington Museum on East Main Street, Saturday, July 11, 2020, after leaving the Animas Valley Mall in Farmington.
Participants in the Freedom March head toward the Farmington Museum on East Main Street, Saturday, July 11, 2020, after leaving the Animas Valley Mall in Farmington. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
The Freedom March heads down East Main Street, Saturday, July 11, 2020, toward the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park.
The Freedom March heads down East Main Street, Saturday, July 11, 2020, toward the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Cowboys for Trump founder Couy Griffin speaks, Friday, July 11, 2020, as part of the Freedom March in Farmington.
Cowboys for Trump founder Couy Griffin speaks, Friday, July 11, 2020, as part of the Freedom March in Farmington. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Members of Cowboys for Trump prepare to ride, Saturday, July 11, 2020, during the Freedom March in Farmington.
Members of Cowboys for Trump prepare to ride, Saturday, July 11, 2020, during the Freedom March in Farmington. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Cowboys for Trump member Ramie Harper listens to a speech, Saturday, July 11, 2020, during the Freedom March in Farmington.
Cowboys for Trump member Ramie Harper listens to a speech, Saturday, July 11, 2020, during the Freedom March in Farmington. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Members of Cowboys for Trump lead the Freedom March, Saturday, July 11, 2020, in Farmington.
Members of Cowboys for Trump lead the Freedom March, Saturday, July 11, 2020, in Farmington. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
State Sen. William Sharer speaks, Saturday, July 11, 2020, during the Freedom March in Farmington.
State Sen. William Sharer speaks, Saturday, July 11, 2020, during the Freedom March in Farmington. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Ramie Harper sits on his horse, Saturday, July 11, 2020, during the Freedom March.
Ramie Harper sits on his horse, Saturday, July 11, 2020, during the Freedom March. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
A group listens to speeches, Saturday, July 11, 2020, in Farmington.
A group listens to speeches, Saturday, July 11, 2020, in Farmington. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
A horse stands at the end of the Freedom March, Saturday, July 11, 2020, in Farmington.
A horse stands at the end of the Freedom March, Saturday, July 11, 2020, in Farmington. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
A truck prepares to leave the Animas Valley Mall, Saturday, July 11, 2020, to participate in the Freedom March in Farmington.
A truck prepares to leave the Animas Valley Mall, Saturday, July 11, 2020, to participate in the Freedom March in Farmington. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Scott Chandler, a candidate for the New Mexico House of Representatives in District 32, speaks, Saturday, July 11, 2020, in Farmington.
Scott Chandler, a candidate for the New Mexico House of Representatives in District 32, speaks, Saturday, July 11, 2020, in Farmington. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Congressional District 3 candidate Alexis Johnson removes her mask to speak, Saturday, July 11, 2020, at the end of the Freedom March in Farmington.
Congressional District 3 candidate Alexis Johnson removes her mask to speak, Saturday, July 11, 2020, at the end of the Freedom March in Farmington. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
A member of Cowboys for Trump leads his horse, Saturday, July 11, 2020, in Farmington.
A member of Cowboys for Trump leads his horse, Saturday, July 11, 2020, in Farmington. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Jenny Albrecht kisses Bailey, Saturday, July 11, 2020, at the end of the Freedom March in Farmington.
Jenny Albrecht kisses Bailey, Saturday, July 11, 2020, at the end of the Freedom March in Farmington. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
A horse is tethered, Saturday, July 11, 2020, at the end of the Freedom Ride at Farmington Museum at Gateway Park.
A horse is tethered, Saturday, July 11, 2020, at the end of the Freedom Ride at Farmington Museum at Gateway Park. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Vehicles and pedestrians participated in the Freedom March, Saturday, July 11, 2020, in Farmington.
Vehicles and pedestrians participated in the Freedom March, Saturday, July 11, 2020, in Farmington. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Participants in the Freedom March are seen, Saturday, July 11, 2020, in Farmington.
Participants in the Freedom March are seen, Saturday, July 11, 2020, in Farmington. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
The Freedom March heads down East Main Street in Farmington.
The Freedom March heads down East Main Street in Farmington. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
A truck participates in the Freedom March, Saturday, July 11, 2020, in Farmington.
A truck participates in the Freedom March, Saturday, July 11, 2020, in Farmington. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Christy Grossheim and Ray Hill carry a banner supporting President Donald Trump, Saturday, July 11, 2020, during the Freedom March in Farmington.
Christy Grossheim and Ray Hill carry a banner supporting President Donald Trump, Saturday, July 11, 2020, during the Freedom March in Farmington. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Participants in the Freedom March walk along East Main Street, Saturday, July 11, 2020, in Farmington.
Participants in the Freedom March walk along East Main Street, Saturday, July 11, 2020, in Farmington. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
The Freedom March pauses at a traffic light, Saturday, July 11, 2020, at the intersection of East Main Street and 30th Street.
The Freedom March pauses at a traffic light, Saturday, July 11, 2020, at the intersection of East Main Street and 30th Street. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Ramie Harper rides, Friday, July 11, 2020, at the start of the Freedom March at Animas Valley Mall in Farmington.
Ramie Harper rides, Friday, July 11, 2020, at the start of the Freedom March at Animas Valley Mall in Farmington. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
DeLaws Lindsay prepares to leave the Animas Valley Mall, Saturday, July 11, 2020, during the Freedom March in Farmington.
DeLaws Lindsay prepares to leave the Animas Valley Mall, Saturday, July 11, 2020, during the Freedom March in Farmington. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
The Freedom March gets underway, Saturday, July 11, 2020, in Farmington.
The Freedom March gets underway, Saturday, July 11, 2020, in Farmington. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Cowboys for Trump pause at a traffic light, Saturday, July 11, 2020, while leaving Animas Valley Mall during the Freedom March in Farmington.
Cowboys for Trump pause at a traffic light, Saturday, July 11, 2020, while leaving Animas Valley Mall during the Freedom March in Farmington. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
A crowd waits for the light to turn, Saturday, July 11, 2020, during the Freedom March in Farmington.
A crowd waits for the light to turn, Saturday, July 11, 2020, during the Freedom March in Farmington. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Vehicles line up to leave the Animas Valley Mall, Saturday, July 11, 2020, during the Freedom March in Farmington.
Vehicles line up to leave the Animas Valley Mall, Saturday, July 11, 2020, during the Freedom March in Farmington. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
A horse is seen, Saturday, July 11, 2020, prior to the start of the Freedom March in Farmington.
A horse is seen, Saturday, July 11, 2020, prior to the start of the Freedom March in Farmington. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
A crowd prepares to start the Freedom March, Saturday, July 11, 2020, in Farmington.
A crowd prepares to start the Freedom March, Saturday, July 11, 2020, in Farmington. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Jenny Albrecht prepares to ride her bucksin, Bailey, Saturday, July 11, 2020, during the Freedom March that began at the Animas Valley Mall.
Jenny Albrecht prepares to ride her bucksin, Bailey, Saturday, July 11, 2020, during the Freedom March that began at the Animas Valley Mall. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
A motorist prepares to participate in the Freedom March, Saturday, July 11, 2020, in Farmington.
A motorist prepares to participate in the Freedom March, Saturday, July 11, 2020, in Farmington. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Members of Cowboys for Trump participated in the Freedom March, Saturday, July 11, 2020, in Farmington.
Members of Cowboys for Trump participated in the Freedom March, Saturday, July 11, 2020, in Farmington. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
The Freedom March started with a prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance, Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Animas Valley Mall in Farmington.
The Freedom March started with a prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance, Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Animas Valley Mall in Farmington. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Fullscreen

