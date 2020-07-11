CLOSE A crowd of equestrians, pedestrians and drivers headed from Animas Valley Mall to Farmington Museum to protest the actions like mandatory masks. Wochit

FARMINGTON — San Juan County residents upset about restrictions in place to reduce the spread of coronavirus — such as mandatory masks — marched nearly 2 miles along East Main Street.

The march began at 6 p.m. July 11 at the Animas Valley Mall and ended at K-Mart, across the street from Farmington Museum at Gateway Park.

The Republican Party of San Juan County set up a booth at the museum to register people to vote.

The march was dubbed a "Freedom March," and many people attending expressed displeasure at how the governor has handled the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Buy Photo A motorist prepares to participate in the Freedom March, Saturday, July 11, 2020, in Farmington. (Photo: Hannah Grover/The Daily Times)

It occurred just days before a new public health order goes into effect. This public health order once again will prohibit indoor dining and will make masks or face coverings mandatory anytime people are outside of their property, including while exercising.

Buy Photo Members of Cowboys for Trump participated in the Freedom March, Saturday, July 11, 2020, in Farmington. (Photo: Hannah Grover/The Daily Times)

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced the new public health order as New Mexico saw an increase in the rate of spread of COVID-19.

Several speakers addressed the crowd at the end of the march.

Hannah Grover covers government for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4652 or via email at hgrover@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e

Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/2020/07/11/freedom-march-protests-public-health-orders-including-mandatory-masks/5415988002/