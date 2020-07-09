CLOSE

Event will not be held for first time since its inception in 1884

Crowd members watch the San Juan County Fair Parade on Aug. 9, 2019. The fair will not be held this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo: Daily Tines file photo)

FARMINGTON — Members of the San Juan County Fair Board announced July 9 that the annual summertime event, held every year since 1884, will not take place this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The cancellation was announced in a press release. Board members said the decision was necessary because of guidelines set in Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's public health orders and the uncertainty of the situation.

They also said this will mark the first cancellation in the history of the event.

"It has become clear that there is no way to continue to plan for an event which draws crowds numbering in the tens of thousands," Kim Martinez, the board president, stated in the press release. "It is in the best interest of the health and welfare of our vendors, fair-goers and the community at large to cancel the event.

Planning for the event, which was scheduled to take place Aug. 12-17, was well underway, but the focus of the board now shifts to planning for the 2021 event.

"We appreciate the understanding of the community and are so excited to welcome fair-goers back to see their favorite event in 2021," Martinez said in the statement.

Other prominent local events that have been cancelled this year because of the pandemic include Riverfest, the Totah Festival & Indian Market and the Connie Mack World Series.

