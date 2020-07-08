CLOSE

Equipment will be used by college's industrial mechanic program

San Juan College will purchase a wind turbine simulator to help train students for work in the electrical generation industry. (Photo: The Daily Times file photo)

AZTEC — San Juan College students who want to learn how to maintain and operate a utility-scale wind turbine will soon have access to equipment that will train them how to do just that.

The San Juan College Board of Trustees unanimously purchasing a utility-scale wind turbine simulator. The board met via Zoom on July 7.

The equipment will be used by the college’s industrial mechanic program. This program trains students to be maintenance mechanics in the electrical generation industry.

“Students learn and practice necessary skills to operate and maintain turbine systems and rotating equipment, including alignment, lubrication, trouble shooting and safety,” College President Toni Hopper Pendergrass told the board during the meeting.

She said the program needs a mobile wind turbine training system that includes equipment, instructor training services and curriculum.

Pendergrass said the college currently has a solar and wind training system that is used by the instrumentation controls and electrical technology program, but it is geared more for small-scale applications, such as residential power.

San Juan College will spend $84,984 plus tax to purchase the training system. The funding comes from the money San Juan College received from the state as a center of excellence in renewable energy and sustainability.

Hannah Grover covers government for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4652 or via email at hgrover@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e

Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/2020/07/08/san-juan-college-board-approves-purchase-wind-turbine-simulator/5397840002/