Workers will take over meal preparation duties

Buy Photo Farmington Indian Center is pictured on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017 (Photo: Jon Austria/The Daily Times)

FARMINGTON — City officials are closing the Farmington Indian Center July 8 until further notice and have assigned the staff to the Bonnie Dallas Senior Center.

City officials announced the change in a press release on July 7. The announcement said the Indian center staff is being reassigned to the senior center to assist with the senior meal program.

An issue developed with that program when a senior center employee was potentially exposed to COVID-19. The employee is self-quarantining for 14 days and awaiting test results, according to the press release.

Buy Photo Trays of food are placed on a counter for senior center guests, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at Bonnie Dallas Senior Center. (Photo: Hannah Grover/The Daily Times)

The Indian center staff is taking over meal preparation duties at the senior center during that time, and the facility is being disinfected repeatedly. Contact tracing also is being conducted under the guidance of the New Mexico Department of Health, city officials said, indicating they have no reason to believe any residents have been exposed to the virus through the senior center.

"Our seniors' safety and well-being is of the utmost importance to us," Shaña Reeves, the city's Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs director, stated in the press release. "The senior meal program is essential for many area seniors, and we are committed to maintaining that service while also protecting their health."

