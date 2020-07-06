CLOSE Do you know what to do if you see something bad happening? Here are some tips. Keri Hensley/USA TODAY NETWORK

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. All parties are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

Daniel James Reeves was arrested at 12:24 a.m. July 2 at the intersection of South Butler Avenue and Willow Street on a warrant for arrest as well as a controlled substance violation.

Malcom Manygoats was arrested at 3 a.m. July 2 on East 28th Street for alleged battery against a household member and criminal damage to property.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

Police responded to a report of a stabbing or gunshot with penetration or trauma at 1:13 a.m. July 2 on the 800 block of West Maple Street. A report was taken.

Police responded to an accident with injuries at 1:15 a.m. July 2 on the 600 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

Police assisted with a fire response at 4:13 a.m. July 2 on the 1000 block of Sycamore Street. A report was taken.

Police responded to a report of a domestic violence related fight at 8:22 a.m. July 2 on County Road 6220. A report was taken.

Police responded to a report of a suspicious person or vehicle at 8:37 a.m. July 2 on the 2600 block of North Dustin Avenue. A report was taken.

Police responded to a report of a fight at 9:26 a.m. July 2 on the 100 block of West Animas Street. A report was taken.

Police responded to a report of fraud or forgery at 10:16 a.m. July 2 on the 2100 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

Police responded to a report of harassment at 10:33 a.m. July 2 on the 100 block of West Amsden Drive. A report was taken.

Police investigated an animal complaint at 1:26 p.m. July 2 on the 4700 block of Pacific Street. A report was taken.

Police responded to an accident with injuries at 1:32 p.m. July 2 on the 3800 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

Police investigated an animal complaint at 2:10 p.m. July 2 on the 300 block of Gladeview Drive. A report was taken.

Police responded to a report of a burglary at 2:15 p.m. July 2 on the 400 block of North Vine Avenue. A report was taken.

Police responded to a report of an overdose or poisoning at 3:11 p.m. July 2 on the 1700 block of East Navajo Street. A report was taken.

Police responded to a report of shoplifting at 3:39 p.m. July 2 on the 600 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

Police responded to a report of a domestic violence fight at 4:52 p.m. July 2 at the intersection of West Piñon Street and South Auburn Avenue. A report was taken.

Police responded to a report of a domestic violence fight at 5:48 p.m. July 2 on the 900 block of Walnut Drive. A report was taken.

Police responded to a report of a battery at 7:36 p.m. July 2 on the 900 block of Farmington Avenue. A report was taken.

