AZTEC — The San Juan County Commission will consider approving an agreement with the City of Bloomfield to provide fire suppression and emergency medical services.

This discussion comes after the Bloomfield City Council voted 3-1 in favor of contracting with the San Juan County Fire Department.

The County Commission meets at 4 p.m. July 7. Instructions for participating in the meeting, including how to submit comments, are available at sjcounty.net/watch. Comments must be submitted by noon on the day of the meeting.

While the county will oversee the fire department, the vehicles that were purchased by the City of Bloomfield will retain the Bloomfield name and logo. The city’s fire department building will continue to house the fire department.

Contracting with San Juan County will save Bloomfield money.

The decision to contract with the county came after two years of discussion.

