CLOSE

AZTEC — The City of Aztec is asking residents and business owners for feedback as it begins work updating its comprehensive plan.

The plan will outline goals for Aztec’s growth and development over the next two decades.

An online survey is underway to gather input from community members. The survey is approximately 40 questions long and asks for input on the economy, land use, affordable housing, transportation and outdoor recreation.

Buy Photo Tourists sit on a bench overlooking the Great Kiva, Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Aztec Ruins National Monument. (Photo: Hannah Grover/The Daily Times)

The survey closes on Aug.1, and printed copies can be requested from the City of Aztec. The survey is available online at surveymonkey.com/r/AztecCompPlan.

More information is available by calling Aztec’s community development director, Steven Saavedra, at 505-334-7605 or emailing ssaavedra@aztecnm.gov. Information is also available by contacting Jackie Fishman, a principal with the contracted firm Consensus Planning, at 505-764-9801 or by email at fishman@consensusplanning.com

Hannah Grover covers government for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4652 or via email at hgrover@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e

Buy Photo Aztec Ruins National Monument is pictured, Thursday, July 2, 2020, in Aztec. (Photo: Hannah Grover/The Daily Times)

Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/2020/07/04/survey-asks-aztec-community-weigh-future-development/5366795002/