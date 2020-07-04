CLOSE
Scenes from around Aztec as the city plans for the future, launches survey
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Cars drive on Main Avenue, Thursday, July 2, 2020, in Aztec.
Cars drive on Main Avenue, Thursday, July 2, 2020, in Aztec. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Tourists sit on a bench overlooking the Great Kiva, Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Aztec Ruins National Monument.
Tourists sit on a bench overlooking the Great Kiva, Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Aztec Ruins National Monument. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
A marquee is seen, Thursday, July 2, 2020, at the historic Aztec Theater.
A marquee is seen, Thursday, July 2, 2020, at the historic Aztec Theater. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
The intersection of Main Avenue and Chaco Street is pictured, Thursday, July 2, 2020, in Aztec.
The intersection of Main Avenue and Chaco Street is pictured, Thursday, July 2, 2020, in Aztec. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Aztec Ruins National Monument is pictured, Thursday, July 2, 2020, in Aztec.
Aztec Ruins National Monument is pictured, Thursday, July 2, 2020, in Aztec. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Main Avenue is pictured, Thursday, July 2, 2020, in Aztec.
Main Avenue is pictured, Thursday, July 2, 2020, in Aztec. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
The interior of the Great Kiva is pictured, Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Aztec Ruins National Monument.
The interior of the Great Kiva is pictured, Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Aztec Ruins National Monument. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Tourists take a break on a bench, Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Aztec Ruins National Monument.
Tourists take a break on a bench, Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Aztec Ruins National Monument. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Main Avenue is pictured, Thursday, July 2, 2020, in Aztec.
Main Avenue is pictured, Thursday, July 2, 2020, in Aztec. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
The Animas River flows between Riverside and Hartman parks, Thursday, July 2, 2020, in Aztec.
The Animas River flows between Riverside and Hartman parks, Thursday, July 2, 2020, in Aztec. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Flowers grow outside the Great Kiva, Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Aztec Ruins National Monument.
Flowers grow outside the Great Kiva, Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Aztec Ruins National Monument. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Aztec Ruins National Monument is pictured, Thursday, July 2, 2020, in Aztec.
Aztec Ruins National Monument is pictured, Thursday, July 2, 2020, in Aztec. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    AZTEC — The City of Aztec is asking residents and business owners for feedback as it begins work updating its comprehensive plan.

    The plan will outline goals for Aztec’s growth and development over the next two decades.

    An online survey is underway to gather input from community members. The survey is approximately 40 questions long and asks for input on the economy, land use, affordable housing, transportation and outdoor recreation.

    The survey closes on Aug.1, and printed copies can be requested from the City of Aztec. The survey is available online at surveymonkey.com/r/AztecCompPlan.

    More information is available by calling Aztec’s community development director, Steven Saavedra, at 505-334-7605 or emailing ssaavedra@aztecnm.gov. Information is also available by contacting Jackie Fishman, a principal with the contracted firm Consensus Planning, at 505-764-9801 or by email at fishman@consensusplanning.com

    Hannah Grover covers government for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4652 or via email at hgrover@daily-times.com.

    Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
    Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/2020/07/04/survey-asks-aztec-community-weigh-future-development/5366795002/