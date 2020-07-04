CLOSE
PHOTOS: The downtown Farmington Complete Streets project in pictures
A base layer is applied to a section of Main Street between Orchard and Allen avenues on July 1, 2020, as the west end of the first phase of the downtown Farmington Complete Streets project nears completion.
New signs marking pedestrian crossing zones are featured at the roundabout at Main Street and Orchard Avenue on July 1, 2020, as the first phase of the downtown Farmington Complete Streets project nears completion.
Landscaping boulders are situated in an oval roundabout at the intersection of Orchard Avenue and Main Street in downtown Farmington on July 1, 2020, during Complete Streets construction.
Landscaping boulders are the main feature of a roundabout on East Main Street at the east end of the first phase of the downtown Farmington Complete Streets project on July 1, 2020.
Fresh pavement surrounds a roundabout on East Main Street in downtown Farmington on July 1, 2020, as progress continues on the Complete Streets project.
Workers complete a sidewalk made of brick pavers along East Main Street in downtown Farmington on July 1, 2020, as part of the Complete Streets project.
New streetlights line the north side of East Main Street on July 1, 2020, as work continues on the first phase of the Complete Streets project in downtown Farmington.
Fresh pavement covers the intersection of Main Street and Orchard Avenue on July 1, 2020, in downtown Farmington as the first phase of the Complete Streets project nears completion.
An oval roundabout at the intersection of Main Street and Orchard Avenue in downtown Farmington is filled with landscaping boulders on July 1, 2020.
A section of West Main Street near Orchard Avenue receives a base layer of pavement as work on the first phase of the Complete Streets project in downtown Farmington continues.
A base layer of pavement is applied to West Main Street in downtown Farmington on July 1, 2020, during Complete Streets work.
The intersection of Main Street and Orchard Avenue has a base layer of pavement on July 1, 2020, as work on the first phase of the Complete Streets project nears completion.
A base layer of pavement covers East Main Street in front of TJ's Diner in downtown Farmington on July 1, 2020.
A worker adds brick pavers to a sidewalk adjacent to East Main Street in downtown Farmington on July 1, 2020, as part of the Complete Streets project.
A new streetlight is in place on the north side of East Main Street in front of the Artifacts Gallery in downtown Farmington on July 1, 2020, as Complete Streets work continues.
Much of the fence separating the Complete Streets construction from the newly poured sidewalks has been removed from the western end of the first phase of the project on June 18, 2020.
New concrete planters are constructed at the south end of Orchard Park along West Main Street on June 18, 2020, in downtown Farmington.
Forms to support a new concrete planter are assembled just south of Orchard Park along West Main Street on June 18, 2020, in downtown Farmington.
South Commercial Avenue is repaved with asphalt on June 18, 2020.
A section of East Main Street outside the Artifacts Gallery is prepared for paving on June 18, 2020, in downtown Farmington.
The ground adjacent to a large roundabout at East Main Street and Miller Avenue is prepared for pavement on June 18, 2020, in downtown Farmington.
Concrete forms separating the sidewalk from the street are pictured on West Main Street east of Allen Avenue on June 4, 2020, in downtown Farmington.
The outline of an oval roundabout sits in the middle of the offset intersection of West Main Street and Orchard Avenue in downtown Farmington on June 4, 2020, as work on the Complete Streets project continues.
Workers put concrete forms in place for a planned oval roundabout in the intersection of West Main Street and Orchard Avenue in downtown Farmington on June 4, 2020.
Concrete planters, curbs and medians take shape on West Main Street at Commercial Avenue in downtown Farmington on June 4, 2020.
The outline of a large roundabout takes shape on West Main Street at Miller Avenue in downtown Farmington on June 4, 2020.
A view of TJ's Diner in downtown Farmington on Dec. 27, 2019, shortly before construction on the Complete Streets project began.
A cyclone fence separates the sidewalk outside TJ's Diner in downtown Farmington from Main Street on Jan. 15, 2020, as the Complete Street project gets underway.
The intersection of Commercial Avenue and East Main Street outside TJ's Diner in downtown Farmington is seen on Jan. 15, 2020.
Its asphalt having been stripped away, Commercial Avenue runs adjacent to TJ's Diner in downtown Farmington on Jan. 15, 2020.
Orange barrels and pink survey markers pepper the intersection of Commercial Avenue and East Main Street outside TJ's Diner on Feb. 12, 2020, as work on the Complete Streets project continues.
Having been reduced to dirt and gravel, East Main Street stretches before TJ's Diner in downtown Farmington on Feb. 12, 2020, as work continues on the Complete Streets project.
A new concrete pad surrounds a manhole on Commercial Avenue adjacent to TJ's Diner on April 16, 2020, in downtown Farmington.
The appearance of new curbs on Commercial Avenue outside TJ's Diner in downtown Farmington signals progress on the Complete Streets project on May 13, 2020.
New curbs are being added to East Main Street outside TJ's Diner in downtown Farmington on May 13, 2020.
The intersection of Commercial Avenue and East Main Street outside TJ"s Diner begins to take recognizable shape again on May 13, 2020, as work on the Complete Streets project continues.
Orchard Park in downtown Farmington is seen on Dec. 27, 2019, after city workers began cutting down trees for the Complete Streets project.
Tree stumps are seen adjacent to Orchard Park in downtown Farmington on Dec. 27, 2019, as city workers began preparing the district for Complete Streets construction.
Orchard Park in downtown Farmington is seen on Jan. 15, 2020, after the Main Street pavement has been removed to make way for the Complete Streets project.
Orchard Park in downtown Farmington is seen from South Orchard Avenue on Jan. 15, 2020, after the removal of pavement for the Complete Streets project.
A cyclone fence and signage directing pedestrians around the construction zone are seen opposite from Orchard Park on Jan. 15, 2020, in downtown Farmington.
Orchard Park in downtown Farmington is surrounded by dirt and orange construction barrels on Feb. 12, 2020, as Complete Streets work continues.
Orchard Park in downtown Farmington is seen on Feb. 12, 2020.
A cyclone fence separates Orchard Park from the construction along Main Street on Feb. 12, 2020, during the Complete Streets construction.
Bare ground surrounds Orchard Park in downtown Farmington on Feb. 12, 2020, after the asphalt and concrete were stripped from the area as part of the Complete Streets renovation.
Infrastructure work continues around Orchard Park in downtown Farmington on March 26, 2020, as part of the Complete Streets project.
A new manhole cover is surrounded by a concrete pad south of Orchard Park in downtown Farmington on April 16, 2020.
A new fire hydrant is situated adjacent to Orchard Park in downtown Farmington on April 16, 2020, as part of the Complete Streets project.
Heavy equipment sits parked on Main Street adjacent to Orchard Park in downtown Farmington on April 16, 2020.
Forms for concrete curbs are positioned along South Orchard Avenue in downtown Farmington adjacent to Orchard Park on May 13, 2020.
Newly poured curbs line Main Street west of Orchard Park in downtown Farmington on May 13, 2020.
Workers put concrete forms into place along the north side of Main Street adjacent to Orchard Park in downtown Farmington on May 13, 2020.
The view from Orchard Park at the corner of Main Street and Orchard Avenue in downtown Farmington on Jan. 15, 2020.
The view from Orchard Park at Main Street and Orchard Avenue in downtown Farmington on Feb. 12, 2020.
The view from Orchard Park at Main Street and Orchard Avenue in downtown Farmington on March 26, 2020.
The view from Orchard Park at Main Street and Orchard Avenue in downtown Farmington on April 16, 2020.
The view from Orchard Park at Main Street and Orchard Avenue in downtown Farmington on May 13, 2020.
Main Street through downtown Farmington is blocked at Allen Avenue on Dec. 27, 2019, as city workers begin preparations for the Complete Streets project.
A three-block section of Main Street east of Allen Avenue in downtown Farmington lies stripped of asphalt on Jan. 15, 2020, as the Complete Streets project gets underway.
New lighting lines the fences separating sidewalks from the Complete Streets construction zone on Main Street in downtown Farmington on Feb. 10, 2020.
The view of Main Street looking east from Allen Avenue in downtown Farmington on Feb. 12, 2020.
Workers continue their excavation of Main Street near Allen Avenue in downtown Farmington on Feb. 25, 2020.
The view of Main Street through downtown Farmington looking east from Allen Avenue on March 16, 2020.
The view of Main Street through downtown Farmington looking east from Allen Avenue on April 16, 2020.
With infrastructure work largely completed, concrete curbs begin to appear on Main Street in downtown Farmington near the intersection with Allen Avenue on May 13, 2020.
    Other amenities will be added as work continues

    FARMINGTON — A section of Main Street through downtown Farmington that has been closed since early January will reopen Thursday, July 9 as the first phase of the Complete Streets project nears completion.

    Motorists will be able to navigate the portion of Main Street running from Court Avenue to Orchard Avenue on that day, and the sidewalks will be open to pedestrians, according to city spokeswoman Georgette Allen.

    A short section of Main Street west of Orchard that also is part of the first phase of the renovation project will not be open to vehicles because of the phase two construction that has begun at Allen Avenue. But the sidewalks will be open to pedestrians.

    Over the next few days, workers are scheduled to finish laying the pavement through the phase one section and applying traffic and parking striping. Traffic signage went up last week, as did decorative street lights, and the finishing touches were being put on brick sidewalks. Decorative boulders were added to roundabouts.

    But plenty of work remains to be done. Dozens of trees were removed from the area before work on phase one began, and replacement trees will not be planted until the fall, which is considered the ideal time to plant them, according to Allen.

    Several other amenities will continue to be added over the next several weeks, including landscape features, electrical receptacles in planters, railings, benches, trash and recycling receptacles, bike racks, bike repair stations and gateway signage. In the fall, a wifi and public address speaker system will be installed, Allen said.

    While that work is being done to complete the first phase, workers already have started on the second phase of the project, which stretches from Allen to Auburn Avenue. The pavement already has been removed from that stretch of West Main Street to allow for infrastructure work, and the construction zone has been surrounded by a chain-link fence. Work on the second phase of the downtown renovation is scheduled to be finished in November.

    For more information about the Complete Streets project, visit heartoffarmington.org.

    Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610 or measterling@daily-times.com. Support local journalism with a digital subscription.

    Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/2020/07/04/phase-one-farmington-main-downtown-complete-streets-project-nears-completion/5376633002/