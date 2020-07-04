CLOSE
Residents rally in support of Black Lives Matter movement | July 4
A participant in a rally supporting the Black Lives Matter movement flashes a peace sign at drivers at the intersection of East Main Street and East 20th Street on July 4, 2020, in Farmington.
A participant in a rally supporting the Black Lives Matter movement flashes a peace sign at drivers at the intersection of East Main Street and East 20th Street on July 4, 2020, in Farmington. Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
Participants in a rally supporting the Black Lives Matter movement flash signs at passing motorists at the intersection of East Main Street and East 20th Street on July 4 in Farmington.
Participants in a rally supporting the Black Lives Matter movement flash signs at passing motorists at the intersection of East Main Street and East 20th Street on July 4 in Farmington. Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
A participant in a rally displays a Black Lives Matter poster on July 4, 2020, at the intersection of East Main Street and East 20th Street in Farmington.
A participant in a rally displays a Black Lives Matter poster on July 4, 2020, at the intersection of East Main Street and East 20th Street in Farmington. Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
A participant in a rally on behalf of the Black Lives Matter movement holds a sign encouraging passing motorists to show their support for ending racism on July 4, 2020, in Farmington.
A participant in a rally on behalf of the Black Lives Matter movement holds a sign encouraging passing motorists to show their support for ending racism on July 4, 2020, in Farmington. Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
Passing motorists honk to show their support of a rally held on behalf of the Black Lives Matter movement on July 4, 2020, at the intersection of East Main Street and East 20th Street in Farmington.
Passing motorists honk to show their support of a rally held on behalf of the Black Lives Matter movement on July 4, 2020, at the intersection of East Main Street and East 20th Street in Farmington. Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
Participants in a rally supporting the Black Lives Matter movement wave to passing drivers at the intersection of East Main Street and East 20th Street on July 4, 2020, in Farmington.
Participants in a rally supporting the Black Lives Matter movement wave to passing drivers at the intersection of East Main Street and East 20th Street on July 4, 2020, in Farmington. Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
A participant in a rally supporting the Black Lives Matter movement waves to drivers headed east on Main Street on July 4, 2020, in Farmington.
A participant in a rally supporting the Black Lives Matter movement waves to drivers headed east on Main Street on July 4, 2020, in Farmington. Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
    FARMINGTON — The latest in a series of rallies designed to express support for the Black Lives Matter movement took place on the afternoon of July 4 at one of the city's busiest intersections, drawing a handful of participants.

    Those who took part in the rally held homemade signs encouraging drivers on East Main Street or East 20th Street to show their support for the movement and reject racism by honking. Approximately eight people participated, and they were regularly rewarded with beeps from the nearby motorists.

    The Black Lives Matter movement has been in existence since 2014, but it picked up considerable steam earlier this year after the death of George Floyd, who died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes while he was on the ground and in handcuffs. The movement has since attracted millions of participants and spawned protests throughout the country.

