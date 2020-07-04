CLOSE

FARMINGTON — The latest in a series of rallies designed to express support for the Black Lives Matter movement took place on the afternoon of July 4 at one of the city's busiest intersections, drawing a handful of participants.

Those who took part in the rally held homemade signs encouraging drivers on East Main Street or East 20th Street to show their support for the movement and reject racism by honking. Approximately eight people participated, and they were regularly rewarded with beeps from the nearby motorists.

The Black Lives Matter movement has been in existence since 2014, but it picked up considerable steam earlier this year after the death of George Floyd, who died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes while he was on the ground and in handcuffs. The movement has since attracted millions of participants and spawned protests throughout the country.

Buy Photo Participants in a rally supporting the Black Lives Matter movement flash signs at passing motorists at the intersection of East Main Street and East 20th Street on July 4 in Farmington. (Photo: Mike Easterling/The Daily Times)

Buy Photo A participant in a rally supporting the Black Lives Matter movement flashes a peace sign at drivers at the intersection of East Main Street and East 20th Street on July 4, 2020, in Farmington. (Photo: Mike Easterling/The Daily Times)

Buy Photo A participant in a rally displays a Black Lives Matter poster on July 4, 2020, at the intersection of East Main Street and East 20th Street in Farmington. (Photo: Mike Easterling/The Daily Times)

Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/2020/07/04/july-4-event-latest-series-rallies-farmington/5378607002/