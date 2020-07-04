Welcome to our new and improved comments, which are for subscribers only.
This is a test to see whether we can improve the experience for you.
You do not need a Facebook profile to participate.
You will need to register before adding a comment.
Typed comments will be lost if you are not logged in.
Please be polite.
It's OK to disagree with someone's ideas, but personal attacks, insults, threats, hate speech, advocating violence and other violations can result in a ban.
If you see comments in violation of our community guidelines, please report them.
Residents support Black Lives Matter movement at July 4 rally
The Daily Times staff
Published 7:50 p.m. MT July 4, 2020
A participant in a rally supporting the Black Lives Matter movement flashes a peace sign at drivers at the intersection of East Main Street and East 20th Street on July 4, 2020, in Farmington. Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
Participants in a rally supporting the Black Lives Matter movement flash signs at passing motorists at the intersection of East Main Street and East 20th Street on July 4 in Farmington. Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
A participant in a rally on behalf of the Black Lives Matter movement holds a sign encouraging passing motorists to show their support for ending racism on July 4, 2020, in Farmington. Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
Passing motorists honk to show their support of a rally held on behalf of the Black Lives Matter movement on July 4, 2020, at the intersection of East Main Street and East 20th Street in Farmington. Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
Participants in a rally supporting the Black Lives Matter movement wave to passing drivers at the intersection of East Main Street and East 20th Street on July 4, 2020, in Farmington. Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
FARMINGTON — The latest in a series of rallies designed to express support for the Black Lives Matter movement took place on the afternoon of July 4 at one of the city's busiest intersections, drawing a handful of participants.
Those who took part in the rally held homemade signs encouraging drivers on East Main Street or East 20th Street to show their support for the movement and reject racism by honking. Approximately eight people participated, and they were regularly rewarded with beeps from the nearby motorists.
The Black Lives Matter movement has been in existence since 2014, but it picked up considerable steam earlier this year after the death of George Floyd, who died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes while he was on the ground and in handcuffs. The movement has since attracted millions of participants and spawned protests throughout the country.
Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/2020/07/04/july-4-event-latest-series-rallies-farmington/5378607002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments