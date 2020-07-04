CLOSE Get an understanding of the differences between misdemeanors and felonies in New Mexico. Farmington Daily Times

AZTEC — San Juan County Magistrate Judge Barry Sharer is retiring, and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is looking for people interested in taking his place on the bench.

Applicants have until July 17 to file their applications, which can be downloaded online at governor.state.nm.us/judicial-posts or requested by emailing vanessa.kennedy@state.nm.us.

The applications can be returned by emailing vannessa.kennedy@state.nm.us or delivering them to the Office of the Governor, attention: Vanessa Kennedy, 490 Old Santa Fe Trail, Ste. 400, Santa Fe, New Mexico, 87501.

Applications must include between two and five letters of recommendation, up to four references, a writing sample and a resume.

Sharer has served as magistrate judge since winning the election in 2008. Prior to running for magistrate judge, Sharer had retired from the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office, where he worked as a deputy.

Magistrate judges must be at least 18 years old and must reside in the district where they will serve. Judges must also have graduated from high school or have a certificate of equivalency from a state department of public education.

In magistrate judge districts that have a population of more than 200,000 people, the judges must be members of the state bar and be licensed to practice law in New Mexico.

Hannah Grover covers government for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4652 or via email at hgrover@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e

Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/2020/07/04/applications-due-july-17-magistrate-judge-seat/5367650002/