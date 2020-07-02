CLOSE

Riders on a float wave to the crowd during the 2019 Electric Light Parade in downtown Farmington. (Photo: Daily Times file photo)

AZTEC — Just days before the electric light parade was scheduled to bring Independence Day celebrations to the San Juan College campus, the Farmington NM Rotary Club announced on Facebook that it would be cancelling the event.

The club explained that a state public health order issued July 1 prohibited parades as the state attempts to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

During a Facebook live conference on July 1, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced she was extending the executive order declaring COVID-19 a public health emergency. Following the press conference, the renewed executive order was released along with a public health order. This limited mass gatherings like parades.

"An indoor or outdoor parade of any sort is a mass gathering; parades are therefore prohibited under this order," the public health order states.

Lujan Grisham has asked people to remain at home for the Fourth of July and celebrate in safe, physically distant manners.

The annual electric light parade was scheduled for the Fourth of July. It was moved from the downtown corridor to San Juan College this year prior to being cancelled due to the ongoing construction on Main Street.

Hannah Grover covers government for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4652 or via email at hgrover@daily-times.com.

