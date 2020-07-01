CLOSE

Blaze led to closure of U.S. Highway 64 for more than an hour

Firefighters from several agencies respond to a blaze just south of U.S. Highway 64 southeast of Farmington on July 1. (Photo: Photo by San Juan County)

FARMINGTON — Investigators from the San Juan County Fire Department were probing the cause of a large fire that claimed a structure and several vehicles the afternoon of July 1 just south of U.S. Highway 64 east of Andrea Drive July 1 southeast of Farmington.

San Juan County spokesman Devin Neely said the blaze claimed a house, a recreational vehicle and 13 other vehicles before firefighters brought it under control at approximately 4 p.m. July 1, but there were no injuries reported. It was located just off the highway near County Road 5777.

The fire led to the closure of U.S. Highway 64 for a little more than an hour before it was reopened at approximately 4:11 p.m. Traffic was diverted at Andrea Road on the west and County Road 5500 on the east as smoke from the blaze drifted across the highway. The fire was located just a few yards south of the highway widening project.

Several charred vehicles are left behind after a large fire raced through a site just south of U.S. Highway 64 southeast of Farmington on July 1. (Photo: Photo by San Juan County)

Neely said some residents were evacuated from their homes in the Wild Horse Valley subdivision, and the Red Cross established and cooling center and shelter for those residents at nearby McGee Park. He said he did not know if any of those displaced residents took advantage of that shelter.

Power to the area remained out at 5 p.m. on July 1.

Smoke billows from a fire at U.S. Highway 64 and County Road 5777 on July 1 southeast of Farmington. (Photo: Photo by San Juan County)

Units from the San Juan County Fire Department, Farmington Fire Department, Farmington Police Department and San Juan County Sheriff's Office responded to the blaze, as did medics from the San Juan Regional Medical Center and personnel from the Bureau of Land Management and the Farmington Electric Utility System.

Neely said firefighters were expected to remain on the scene mopping up the blaze for several after it was brought under control.

