CLOSE A new study from China reveals the unsettling news that antibodies against the novel coronavirus COVID-19 don't last very long. According to Business Insider, coronavirus antibodies dwindled to undetectable levels after just two or three months for 40% of asymptomatic people. Of the study subjects who did show symptoms, the antibodies completely disappeared for 13% of them in the same time period. Overall, asymptomatic people showed "a weaker immune response" in the months after they were exposed to the coronavirus. For those trying to develop a vaccine, a poor immune response from people who have recovered from the virus is unwelcome news. Dr. Anthony Fauci said earlier this month that immune responses to the coronavirus are inconsistent between different patients. I have examples of people who were clearly infected, who are antibody-negative. Dr. Anthony Fauci National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases He added that those people likely have antibodies — just not enough for the test to detect. Other recovered patients, meanwhile, show high antibody counts. Wochit

The coronavirus known as COVID-19 continues to impact the Four Corners region.

The first case of the coronavirus documented in San Juan County was announced on March 21.

By the end of June, nearly 2,500 San Juan County residents had tested positive for the virus and more than 12,000 New Mexicans had received positive test results.

While the majority of people recovered, San Juan County had more than 160 coronavirus-related fatalities from March 21 through the end of June. Many of those deaths were in long-term living facilities.

While cases were trending down in June, the rate of spread started to increase at the end of the month and going into July.

Updates from June can be found here. Updates from May can be found here and updates from March and April can be found here.

Resources

State coronavirus hotline: 1-855-600-3453

Non-health related COVID-19 questions: 1-833-551-0518

Navajo Department of Health COVID-19 website: ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19

Navajo Health Command Operations Center: 928-871-7014

State coronavirus website: cv.nmhealth.org

CLOSE After weeks of many Americans failing to heed face mask and social distancing guidelines, health officials in some states are reporting an increase in younger populations testing positive -- saying those individuals are often asymptomatic but could be infecting others. And public health measures meant to control infection aren't quite up to speed -- a problem the country has consistently faced in past months. "As you reopen ... you expect to see more cases. But what we're hearing, in terms of the public health model -- of testing people, through contact tracing, and then isolation and quarantine -- it doesn't sound like it's working as well as it really needs to," says former acting director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Richard Besser. Wochit

Updates for Wednesday, July 1

10:15 p.m.: The Navajo Department of Health along with the Navajo Area Indian Health Service and Navajo Epidemiology Center report 54 new positive COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation.

Five more deaths were reported by the agencies as well. The information from today increases the total number of cases to 7,613 and raises the death toll to 369.

Twelve hospitals and clinics on or near the reservation report 5,455 people have recovered. There have been 56,599 people who have been tested.

The health agencies shifted reporting the number of cases in each county that comprises tribal land in Arizona, New Mexico and Utah to reporting cases in the eight service units under the Navajo Area IHS.

Cases by service unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 1,956

Crownpoint Service Unit: 662

Fort Defiance Service Unit: 480

Gallup Service Unit: 1,280

Kayenta Service Unit: 1,079

Shiprock Service Unit: 1,228

Tuba City Service Unit: 656

Winslow Service Unit: 267

*Five residences with COVID-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a service unit

4 p.m.: New Mexico reached 500 coronavirus-related deaths on July 1, an increase of three COVID-19 fatalities.

Health officials announced 130 new cases of COVID-19, including 38 in San Juan County and 17 in McKinley County.

There have been 12,276 New Mexicans test positive for COVID-19. Of those people, 5,514 have recovered and 127 people are hospitalized.

The increasing cases have led state officials to pause reopening and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said mandatory face coverings will be aggressively enforced. People who do not wear masks or face coverings could face a $100 fine. Business owners that do not require mask or face coverings will face penalties, the governor said.

People coming into New Mexico from out of state will be required to quarantine for 14 days.

Total cases by county include:

Bernalillo County: 2,178

Catron County: 2

Chaves County: 95

Cibola County: 212

Colfax County: 9

Curry County: 165

Doña Ana County: 957

Eddy County: 82

Grant County: 19

Guadalupe County: 20

Harding County: 1

Hidalgo County: 49

Lea County: 134

Lincoln County: 11

Los Alamos County: 8

Luna County: 80

McKinley County: 3,395

Otero County: 43

Quay County: 6

Rio Arriba County: 101

Roosevelt County: 59

Sandoval County: 731

San Juan County: 2,460

San Miguel County: 21

Santa Fe County: 240

Sierra County: 12

Socorro County: 60

Taos County: 43

Torrance County: 43

Union County: 8

Valencia County: 124

The Department of Health on Sunday reported these COVID-19 cases among people held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 2

Otero County Prison Facility: 275

Otero County Processing Center: 147

Torrance County Detention Facility: 32

The Department of Health Sunday reported these numbers of COVID-19 cases among people held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 6

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 444

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e

Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/2020/07/01/coronavirus-new-mexico-latest-updates-four-corners-region-july/5358781002/