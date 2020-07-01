CLOSE

Fire damage to a drop box at the Income Support Division offices in Farmington is pictured on July 1. (Photo: New Mexico Human Services Department)

AZTEC — A fire intentionally set in a drop box at the San Juan County Income Support Division office in Farmington impacted approximately seven envelopes, according to a press release from the New Mexico Human Services Department.

This fire was discovered on the morning of July 1.

The Human Services Department is encouraging anyone who applied for benefits and submitted paperwork related to an application for benefits using the drop box to turn in a new application, call 1-800-283-4465 or visit the office during curbside hours, 10 a.m. to noon, for assistance.

The press release states that a police report has been filed and the box will be repaired.

“This type of vandalism is unconscionable conduct and has not happened to any Income Support Division office in at least the past 15-years,” said Karmela Martinez, the director of the Income Support Division. “We are working with local law enforcement to track down the perpetrators.”

The Human Services Department provides services and benefits to more than a million New Mexicans through programs like Medicaid, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, Child Support Program and several behavioral health services.

Hannah Grover covers government for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4652 or via email at hgrover@daily-times.com.

