This photo posted on social media June 29 by Durango Interagency Fire Dispatch shows area burned by the Spring Fire in Colorado. It is burning about 14 miles west of Cortez and is about 155 acres in size. (Photo: Durango Interagency Fire Dispatch)

AZTEC — Firefighters in southwest Colorado are fighting several blazes that started over the weekend in Montezuma County.

According to the Durango Interagency Fire Dispatch, crews are battling three wildfires in Montezuma County, including two large fires that began on June 28.

The largest of these fires is the Yellow Jacket Fire, burning near Canyons of the Ancients National Monument east of U.S. Highway 491. As of the evening of June 28, the fire was 0% contained and 378 acres in size.

Another fire called the Spring Fire is burning nearby, about 14 miles west of Cortez, Colorado, and just west of Goodman Point. It was approximately 115 acres in size on June 28, according to Durango Interagency Fire Dispatch.

Crews continue to battle the Morfield Fire, which has burned 46 acres east of Morfield Ridge in Mesa Verde National Park. The Morfield Fire started June 27.

Hannah Grover covers government for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4652 or via email at hgrover@daily-times.com.

