Bureau of Reclamation will slightly increase the amount of water released from Navajo Dam
Hannah Grover, Farmington Daily Times
Published 11:28 a.m. MT June 29, 2020
AZTEC — The San Juan River will be flowing a bit faster starting at 4 a.m. June 30.
The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation announced that it will increase the amount of water released from Navajo Dam to 600 cubic feet per second.
Releases in June have ranged from 510 to 553 cubic feet of water per second.
Releases from the dam are done to maintain a target base flow of between 500 cubic feet per second and 1,000 cubic feet per second between Farmington and Lake Powell. That section of the river is considered critical habitat for endangered fish like the Colorado pikeminnow.
According to the notice from the Bureau of Reclamation, the target base flow is calculated using the weekly average recorded by gauges in that stretch of river.
