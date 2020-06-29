CLOSE

FARMINGTON — The Farmington Police Department has released the names of the man and woman involved in a fatal crash on June 27 on East Main Street near Outback Steakhouse, but no other information about the accident was made public.

Farmington resident Bailey Penrod, 23, was killed in the crash while traveling eastbound on East Main Street on a motorcycle. According to police, he struck the passenger door of a vehicle turning south onto Sierra Vista Drive.

Aztec resident Robin Pedigo, 35, was driving the vehicle and was injured in the crash. According to police, she is in critical condition.

Penrod was pronounced dead at the scene.

