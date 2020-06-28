CLOSE After weeks of many Americans failing to heed face mask and social distancing guidelines, health officials in some states are reporting an increase in younger populations testing positive -- saying those individuals are often asymptomatic but could be infecting others. And public health measures meant to control infection aren't quite up to speed -- a problem the country has consistently faced in past months. "As you reopen ... you expect to see more cases. But what we're hearing, in terms of the public health model -- of testing people, through contact tracing, and then isolation and quarantine -- it doesn't sound like it's working as well as it really needs to," says former acting director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Richard Besser. Wochit

FARMINGTON — Free COVID-19 testing will take place this week across San Juan County including several testing sites on the Navajo Nation.

The New Mexico Department of Health hosts testing at Judy Nelson Elementary School at 40 County Road 6580 in Kirtland on June 29 and July 1, people are asked to arrive by 7 a.m.

There will be three testing session at San Juan College at 4601 College Blvd in Farmington.

Two sessions on June 30 ask people to arrive by 7 a.m. and a night session takes place between 6 to 7 p.m. A July 2 session asks people to arrive by 7 a.m.

A July 3 session at the San Juan County Public Health Office at 355 S. Miller Ave. will take place between 8 and 10 a.m.

Those seeking testing are asked to register at cvtestreg.nmhealth.org before arriving at the testing site.

People with questions about registration can call the county public health office at 505-327-4461.

There will be five testing sites on the Navajo Nation through July 14, operated by multiple health agencies.

Testing will occur at the following locations and dates:

June 30 from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Newcomb Chapter house

July 2 from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Red Valley Chapter house

July 7 from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Four Corners Regional Health Center in Red Mesa, Arizona

July 9 from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Beclabito Chapter house

July 14 from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Shiprock Chapter house

Those seeking information can contact the Northern Navajo Medical Center Health Promotion Disease Prevention program at 505-368-6300.

Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/2020/06/28/multiple-sites-across-san-juan-county-navajo-nation-offer-free-covid-19-testing/3261906001/