FARMINGTON — There are 66 new cases of the coronavirus reported at the San Juan County Adult Detention Center among detainees.

One employee also tested positive, bringing the jail's total to 99 cases this week.

The results stem from testing conducted on June 25 for all detainees and staff at the jail.

Earlier testing turned up 32 cases, which were announced on June 23.

Testing first started on June 21 after two San Juan County Adult Detention Center detainees tested positive after being transferred to new detention facilities. There were 29 who tested positive from that round of testing.

A total of 32 positive cases were reported on June 23, including the two detainees who previously tested positive and a detainee who tested positive while being booked into the jail, according to The Daily Times archives.

Jail staff had been conducting weekly testing of 5 percent of the jail's population since March.

The first cases of COVID-19 at the jail were announced on May 20 with seven detainees and a contract employee testing positive.

There were 319 detainees being held at the county jail as of June 27.

Those seeking information on the health of any detainee are asked to conduct video or telephonic visitation.

A detainee and detention center workers push trays, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, through a hall at the San Juan County Adult Detention Center. San Juan County government on June 27 reported there are 66 new cases of the coronavirus at the San Juan County Adult Detention Center among detainees. One employee also tested positive. There are 99 cases in total reported there this week. (Photo: Daily Times file photo)

The San Juan County Adult Detention Center in Farmington. (Photo: Daily Times file photo)

