CLOSE

Dr. Toni Hopper Pendergrass (Photo: Courtesy of San Juan College)

FARMINGTON — A live web stream of the San Juan College virtual graduation ceremony will take place at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 30 on the college website at sanjuancollege.edu.

More than 1,600 graduates will be recognized during the ceremony, according to a press release. The group includes 1,430 San Juan College graduates who have earned an associate degree or certificate, 62 San Juan College High School graduates who have earned a high school diploma and associate degree simultaneously, and 124 graduates who have earned a bachelor's or master's degree from the Farmington Center of New Mexico Highlands University or the San Juan Center of the University of New Mexico.

The event will be highlighted by a keynote address by T. Greg Merrion, president of Merrion Oil and Gas. San Juan College President Dr. Toni Hopper Pendergrass will preside over the ceremony, and Marie J. Nickoli, who will receive an associate degree in applied science, will represent the graduating class by speaking at the ceremony.

"While restrictions on mass gathering do not allow us to celebrate in the traditional manner that we had hoped for, having a virtual ceremony will provide an opportunity celebrate the amazing success of our students," Pendergrass said in a statement. "We are so proud of our graduates and their determination to persevere through this challenging time. We want to acknowledge our students' hard work and celebrate this momentous occasion, all while maintaining our priority of keeping our students, employees and community safe."

The ceremony also will feature the presentation of the San Juan College Foundation's Allison Award to an outstanding faculty member by Gayle Dean, executive director of the foundation.

Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/2020/06/27/graduation-ceremony-live-streamed-san-juan-college-website/3268331001/