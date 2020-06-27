CLOSE

FARMINGTON — A man is dead and a woman is in critical condition following a crash between a motorcycle and passenger car on East Main Street in Farmington.

First responders were dispatched around 11:30 a.m. to the area of the intersection of East Main Street and Sierra Vista Drive, according to Farmington Police Department Spokesperson Nicole Brown.

The male driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.

The female driver of the car was taken to San Juan Regional Medical Center, where she is in critical condition, according to Brown.

The motorcycle was traveling eastbound on East Main Street as the passenger car was turning south onto Sierra Vista Drive when the collision occurred.

The motorcycle struck the car's front passenger door.

The crash appears to be in the area of the Outback Steakhouse at 4921 E. Main St, according to the map Farmington police shared on social media.

Eastbound traffic was reduced to one lane as police investigated the crash.

The lanes were opened up around 4:32 p.m., according to Brown.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

