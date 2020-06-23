CLOSE A new study from China reveals the unsettling news that antibodies against the novel coronavirus COVID-19 don't last very long. According to Business Insider, coronavirus antibodies dwindled to undetectable levels after just two or three months for 40% of asymptomatic people. Of the study subjects who did show symptoms, the antibodies completely disappeared for 13% of them in the same time period. Overall, asymptomatic people showed "a weaker immune response" in the months after they were exposed to the coronavirus. For those trying to develop a vaccine, a poor immune response from people who have recovered from the virus is unwelcome news. Dr. Anthony Fauci said earlier this month that immune responses to the coronavirus are inconsistent between different patients. I have examples of people who were clearly infected, who are antibody-negative. Dr. Anthony Fauci National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases He added that those people likely have antibodies — just not enough for the test to detect. Other recovered patients, meanwhile, show high antibody counts. Wochit

The jail had its first cases of COVID-19 around May 20

Story Highlights Two detainees transported from the San Juan County Adult Detention Center tested positive at their new facility.

All 369 detainees and 181 staffers will be tested on June 25.

Anyone seeking medical information on a detainee are asked to them at the jail, as staff cannot share that information due to HIPAA.

FARMINGTON — The San Juan County Adult Detention Center reported 32 positive cases of the coronavirus in detainees, leading to all staff and detainees in the facility being tested this week.

The county government made the announcement in a press release issued on the evening of June 23.

The county jail has been conducting weekly testing of 5 percent of the jail's population since March.

Two detainees who were transported from the Andrea Drive facility prompted the testing of a larger section of the detainee population, according to San Juan County Spokesman Devin Neeley.

Those two detainees tested positive for the coronavirus at the detention center to which they were transferred, Neeley said.

That led to 56 detainees being tested on June 21.

Of the 32 positive cases reported on June 23, 29 were from the round of testing on June 21, Neeley said.

The latest: Here are the latest coronavirus updates from San Juan County, Four Corners region

Two detainees previously tested positive for COVID-19 and one detainee tested positive while being booked into the jail, according to Neely.

There are additional tests pending from the round of testing on June 21.

The testing is conducted by Wellpath, the company that provides detainee medical services.

It was announced on May 20 that the county jail had eight positive tests for the coronavirus from seven detainees and one contract employee, according to The Daily Times archives.

At the time, 275 detainees and 186 staffers were tested and no detainees nor staff at the San Juan County Juvenile Detention Center tested positive.

The county jail had a detainee population of 369 as of June 22, according to Neeley.

The 369 detainees and 181 staffers will all be tested for the coronavirus on June 25, according to Neeley.

Those who tested positive are being isolated from the rest of the detainees.

The press release stated the county did not know when those positive test results would be reflected in the daily numbers released from the state.

Others are reading: San Juan County community gathered to pay respect to a paramedic who died of COVID-19

San Juan County reported 41 new cases on June 23, an increase from 11 cases on June 22, according to Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham's office.

Anyone seeking medical information on a detainee are asked to them at the jail, as staff cannot share that information due to HIPAA.

The San Juan County Adult Detention Center in Farmington. (Photo: Daily Times file photo)

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e

Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/2020/06/23/san-juan-county-jail-has-32-positive-cases-detainees-coronavirus/3247354001/