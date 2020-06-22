CLOSE

A plane drops retardant on the East Canyon Fire, Monday, June 15, 2020, in Colorado. (Photo: Bureau of Land Management via Inciweb)

AZTEC — Fire crews got the Six Shooter Fire that was burning near Bondad, Colorado, 100% contained over the weekend and made progress containing the East Canyon Fire that is burning near Mancos, Colorado.

The Six Shooter Fire charred 224 acres inside a canyon before being extinguished on June 21. According to the Southern Ute Indian Tribe, firefighters will remain in the area throughout the day June 22 and oil and gas operations in the vicinity will resume this week.

Meanwhile, the East Canyon Fire is 79% contained and is 2,905 acres in size. The north and east side of the fire are 100% contained, according to an update from Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team Blue Type 2.

“Two engines patrolled the area until night and observed limited fire activity,” the update states. “As fire activity slows down some crews, engines, and aircraft are being reassigned to other incidents or released.”

The firefighting operations will be handed over to a smaller, type 3 incident management team on the morning of June 24.

Firefighters are focusing on finding and extinguishing hot spots in the south and west sides of the fire. They have also begun cleanup operations in some areas and will start some rehabilitation work in appropriate places, according to the update.

While the fire is largely contained, a Red Flag Warning has been issued for the area. That means fires could spark and spread quickly due to high temperatures and low humidity. Winds from the west and northwest are anticipated to blow with gusts of up to 25 to 30 miles per hour.

Meanwhile, Colorado Parks and Wildlife posted a video of a young bear that was found last week with burned paws due to the East Canyon Fire. The video shows the bear walking around in a pen.

Hannah Grover covers government for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4652 or via email at hgrover@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e

Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/2020/06/22/six-shooter-fire-100-contained-east-canyon-continues-burning/3235485001/