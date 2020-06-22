CLOSE

AZTEC — The Bloomfield City Council voted 3-1 in favor of contracting with San Juan County Fire Department.

The vote comes after two years of discussion. Councilor Sue Finch cast the sole dissenting vote.

The city had wanted to have a public meeting to discuss merging fire departments, but the public health orders currently in effect ban large gatherings. Mayor Cynthia Atencio said it could be more than a year before the large public gatherings will be permitted and it is not fair to the Bloomfield firefighters to make them wait that long for a decision.

The contract now goes to the San Juan County Commission for approval. If approved by the county, it will be in effect for 15 years and will be reviewed and possibly amended every two years. The city and the county can choose to leave the agreement prior to 15 years.

The contract with the county will save the city money and can provide additional service, including mechanics to work on the firetrucks.

City Manager George Duncan, who previously served as fire chief in Bloomfield, also presented a proposal that would have kept the fire department under the City of Bloomfield's management. It called for hiring additional employees so that two full-time employees would be on duty at all times along with one volunteer firefighter.

Atencio, who only votes if there is a tie, said she would have voted in favor of contracting with the county if it had been a tie.

She explained that the city is on a tight budget.

