Buy Photo A lighted X closes a runway to traffic as crews put finishing touches on it, Tuesday, April 24 2018 at the Four Corners Regional Airport in Farmington. (Photo: Jon Austria/The Daily Times)

AZTEC — The Farmington City Council will consider an agreement with SkyWest Airlines Inc. that would allow the company to fly daily non-stop jets between Farmington and Denver starting Oct. 15. The jets would be branded United Express.

This agreement comes about three years after commercial jet service ended at the Four Corners Regional Airport.

Great Lakes Aviation announced in October 2017 that it would no longer fly in and out of Farmington, citing a pilot shortage.

Buy Photo The sign at the Four Corners Regional Airport advertises several businesses such as Great Lakes Airlines as pictured on Wednesday. Oct. 25, 2017 at the airport in Farmington. (Photo: Jon Austria/The Daily Times)

Since then Farmington has invested into the airport to change the classification, allowing larger planes to fly in and out of the facility.

The agreement with SkyWest Airlines is listed under City Manager's business on the City Council agenda for the 6 p.m. June 23 meeting. The meeting will be conducted via Zoom. People wanting to participate should contact the city clerk at 505-599-1101 or ajones@fmtn.org to obtain the meeting passcode.

Prior to the discussion about SkyWest Airlines, Farmington Economic Development Director Warren Unsicker will present a proposal that would allow downtown businesses to utilize the newly-constructed sidewalks for outdoor dining and retail during the coronavirus pandemic.

A Great Lakes Airline carrying lands, Thursday, May 18, 2017 at the Four Corners Regional Airport in Farmington. (Photo: Daily Times file photo)

Other agenda topics include considering temporarily waiving Red Apple Transit fees while the city is receiving funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. The City Council will also hear the results of a conditions assessment looking at Lions Pool.

Bloomfield will discuss contracting with San Juan County Fire

CLOSE The Bloomfield Fire Department on Friday goes through its morning routines, which include equipment maintenance and testing and a building inspection at a local school.

About two years ago, the Bloomfield fire chief proposed contracting with San Juan County Fire Department for fire suppression and emergency medical services as a way to save money while also providing additional resources for the community.

The city has been discussing this possibility since then, and the City Council will continue those discussions during its meeting at 6 p.m. June 22. The agenda states that the City Council could take action on the item, meaning it could choose to approve or reject a contract with the county fire department.

Engineer Ian Rutter examines equipment on a fire truck in March 2017 at the Bloomfield Fire Department. (Photo: Daily Times file photo)

Because of COVID-19, people wishing to participate in the meeting or hear the discussions must call in to the proceeding. The conference number is 425-436-6323 and the passcode is 436935#. The city encourages people who are not able to get through on the first attempt to keep trying.

In addition to the fire department discussion, the City Council will discuss bids for the water reclamation facility upgrade.

Other meetings

The Bloomfield School District Board of Education will have a special meeting at 1 p.m. June 22. A link will be posted on the website.

The Aztec City Commission meets at 6 p.m. June 23. The meeting can be viewed on YouTube.

The Central Consolidated School District will meet at 1 p.m. June 23 in closed session to discuss the superintendent’s contract and goals.

Hannah Grover covers government for The Daily Times.

