PHOTOS: The downtown Farmington Complete Streets project in pictures
Much of the fence separating the Complete Streets construction from the newly poured sidewalks has been removed from the western end of the first phase of the project on June 18, 2020. Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
New concrete planters are constructed at the south end of Orchard Park along West Main Street on June 18, 2020, in downtown Farmington. Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
Forms to support a new concrete planter are assembled just south of Orchard Park along West Main Street on June 18, 2020, in downtown Farmington. Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
South Commercial Avenue is repaved with asphalt on June 18, 2020. Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
A section of East Main Street outside the Artifacts Gallery is prepared for paving on June 18, 2020, in downtown Farmington. Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
The ground adjacent to a large roundabout at East Main Street and Miller Avenue is prepared for pavement on June 18, 2020, in downtown Farmington. Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
Concrete forms separating the sidewalk from the street are pictured on West Main Street east of Allen Avenue on June 4, 2020, in downtown Farmington. Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
The outline of an oval roundabout sits in the middle of the offset intersection of West Main Street and Orchard Avenue in downtown Farmington on June 4, 2020, as work on the Complete Streets project continues. Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
Workers put concrete forms in place for a planned oval roundabout in the intersection of West Main Street and Orchard Avenue in downtown Farmington on June 4, 2020. Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
Concrete planters, curbs and medians take shape on West Main Street at Commercial Avenue in downtown Farmington on June 4, 2020. Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
The outline of a large roundabout takes shape on West Main Street at Miller Avenue in downtown Farmington on June 4, 2020. Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
A view of TJ's Diner in downtown Farmington on Dec. 27, 2019, shortly before construction on the Complete Streets project began. Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
A cyclone fence separates the sidewalk outside TJ's Diner in downtown Farmington from Main Street on Jan. 15, 2020, as the Complete Street project gets underway. Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
The intersection of Commercial Avenue and East Main Street outside TJ's Diner in downtown Farmington is seen on Jan. 15, 2020. Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
Its asphalt having been stripped away, Commercial Avenue runs adjacent to TJ's Diner in downtown Farmington on Jan. 15, 2020. Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
Orange barrels and pink survey markers pepper the intersection of Commercial Avenue and East Main Street outside TJ's Diner on Feb. 12, 2020, as work on the Complete Streets project continues. Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
Having been reduced to dirt and gravel, East Main Street stretches before TJ's Diner in downtown Farmington on Feb. 12, 2020, as work continues on the Complete Streets project. Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
A new concrete pad surrounds a manhole on Commercial Avenue adjacent to TJ's Diner on April 16, 2020, in downtown Farmington. Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
The appearance of new curbs on Commercial Avenue outside TJ's Diner in downtown Farmington signals progress on the Complete Streets project on May 13, 2020. Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
New curbs are being added to East Main Street outside TJ's Diner in downtown Farmington on May 13, 2020. Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
The intersection of Commercial Avenue and East Main Street outside TJ"s Diner begins to take recognizable shape again on May 13, 2020, as work on the Complete Streets project continues. Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
Orchard Park in downtown Farmington is seen on Dec. 27, 2019, after city workers began cutting down trees for the Complete Streets project. Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
Tree stumps are seen adjacent to Orchard Park in downtown Farmington on Dec. 27, 2019, as city workers began preparing the district for Complete Streets construction. Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
Orchard Park in downtown Farmington is seen on Jan. 15, 2020, after the Main Street pavement has been removed to make way for the Complete Streets project. Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
Orchard Park in downtown Farmington is seen from South Orchard Avenue on Jan. 15, 2020, after the removal of pavement for the Complete Streets project. Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
A cyclone fence and signage directing pedestrians around the construction zone are seen opposite from Orchard Park on Jan. 15, 2020, in downtown Farmington. Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
Orchard Park in downtown Farmington is surrounded by dirt and orange construction barrels on Feb. 12, 2020, as Complete Streets work continues. Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
Orchard Park in downtown Farmington is seen on Feb. 12, 2020. Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
A cyclone fence separates Orchard Park from the construction along Main Street on Feb. 12, 2020, during the Complete Streets construction. Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
Bare ground surrounds Orchard Park in downtown Farmington on Feb. 12, 2020, after the asphalt and concrete were stripped from the area as part of the Complete Streets renovation. Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
Infrastructure work continues around Orchard Park in downtown Farmington on March 26, 2020, as part of the Complete Streets project. Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
A new manhole cover is surrounded by a concrete pad south of Orchard Park in downtown Farmington on April 16, 2020. Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
A new fire hydrant is situated adjacent to Orchard Park in downtown Farmington on April 16, 2020, as part of the Complete Streets project. Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
Heavy equipment sits parked on Main Street adjacent to Orchard Park in downtown Farmington on April 16, 2020. Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
Forms for concrete curbs are positioned along South Orchard Avenue in downtown Farmington adjacent to Orchard Park on May 13, 2020. Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
Newly poured curbs line Main Street west of Orchard Park in downtown Farmington on May 13, 2020. Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
Workers put concrete forms into place along the north side of Main Street adjacent to Orchard Park in downtown Farmington on May 13, 2020. Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
The view from Orchard Park at the corner of Main Street and Orchard Avenue in downtown Farmington on Jan. 15, 2020. Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
The view from Orchard Park at Main Street and Orchard Avenue in downtown Farmington on Feb. 12, 2020. Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
The view from Orchard Park at Main Street and Orchard Avenue in downtown Farmington on March 26, 2020. Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
The view from Orchard Park at Main Street and Orchard Avenue in downtown Farmington on April 16, 2020. Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
The view from Orchard Park at Main Street and Orchard Avenue in downtown Farmington on May 13, 2020. Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
Main Street through downtown Farmington is blocked at Allen Avenue on Dec. 27, 2019, as city workers begin preparations for the Complete Streets project. Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
A three-block section of Main Street east of Allen Avenue in downtown Farmington lies stripped of asphalt on Jan. 15, 2020, as the Complete Streets project gets underway. Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
New lighting lines the fences separating sidewalks from the Complete Streets construction zone on Main Street in downtown Farmington on Feb. 10, 2020. Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
The view of Main Street looking east from Allen Avenue in downtown Farmington on Feb. 12, 2020. Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
Workers continue their excavation of Main Street near Allen Avenue in downtown Farmington on Feb. 25, 2020. Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
The view of Main Street through downtown Farmington looking east from Allen Avenue on March 16, 2020. Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
The view of Main Street through downtown Farmington looking east from Allen Avenue on April 16, 2020. Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
With infrastructure work largely completed, concrete curbs begin to appear on Main Street in downtown Farmington near the intersection with Allen Avenue on May 13, 2020. Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
    City officials anticipate reopening streets to traffic on July 8

    FARMINGTON — Visitors to downtown Farmington this week were treated to a sight they hadn't seen since early January on the stretch of Main Street involved in the Complete Streets project — asphalt.

    Workers begin paving part of South Commercial Avenue adjacent to TJ's Diner on June 18 before they moved on to other side streets later in the week and began laying down a base layer for the paving of Main Street. City officials anticipate reopening all the streets involved in the first phase of the Complete Streets project to vehicle traffic by Wednesday, July 8.

    Even as work began on phase two of the project — a stretch that runs from Allen Avenue to Auburn Avenue — with pavement removal and the construction of a chain-link fence around the construction perimeter, workers were finishing the construction of raised concrete planters, steps, ramps, medians, sidewalks and roundabouts in phase one.

    The roundabouts are particularly time consuming, as they feature brick pavers that must be cut to fit. The project schedule calls for the placement of decorative boulders in the roundabouts this week.

    City workers will move into the phase one work zone soon to begin the considerable landscaping work that is part of the project. Dozens of trees and other vegetation will be planted to replace the trees that were removed in late December to make way for the infrastructure work that is part of the district's renovation.

    The week ahead also will see the delivery of several bundles of poles that will hold new street lighting for the district.

    Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-460 or measterling@daily-times.com. Support local journalism with a digital subscription.

    PHOTOS: Officials hold Complete Streets groundbreaking ceremony in Orcha...
    Props are set up for the groundbreaking ceremony for the Complete Streets Project in Orchard Park in downtown Farmington on Dec. 20, 2019. Sam Ribakoff/Daily Times
    Farmington Mayor Nate Duckett speaks at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Complete Streets Project in Orchard Park in downtown Farmington on Dec. 20, 2019. Sam Ribakoff/Daily Times
    Farmington City Manager Robert Mayes speaks at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Complete Streets Project in Orchard Park in downtown Farmington on Dec. 20, 2019. Sam Ribakoff/Daily Times
    Director of ORII and Economic Development Warren Unsicker looks on at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Complete Streets Project in Orchard Park in downtown Farmington on Dec. 20, 2019. Sam Ribakoff/Daily Times
    Complete Streets Project Manager Sherry Roach, left, and Farmington Director of ORII and Economic Development Warren Unsicker, right, look on at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Complete Streets Project in Orchard Park in downtown Farmington on Dec. 20, 2019. Sam Ribakoff/Daily Times
    A draft of the Complete Streets Project is inspected at the Complete Streets HQ in downtown Farmington on Dec. 20, 2019. Sam Ribakoff/Daily Times
    Mayor of the City of Farmington Nate Duckett joined others at the Complete Streets HQ on Main Street in downtown Farmington after the groundbreaking ceremony for the Complete Streets Project on Dec. 20, 2019. Sam Ribakoff/Daily Times
    Farmington Police Chief Steve Hebbe at the Complete Streets HQ on Main Street after the groundbreaking ceremony for the Complete Streets Project in Orchard Park in downtown Farmington on Dec. 20, 2019. Sam Ribakoff/Daily Times
    Chris Chavez looks at an aerial picture of Farmington from 1952 in the offices of the Complete Streets HQ in downtown Farmington after the groundbreaking ceremony for the Complete Streets Project on Dec. 20, 2019. Sam Ribakoff/Daily Times
    Shovels are arranged for the groundbreaking ceremony for the Complete Streets Project in Orchard Park in downtown Farmington on Dec. 20, 2019. Sam Ribakoff/Daily Times
      Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/2020/06/20/farmington-officials-anticipate-having-streets-open-again-july-8/3224819001/