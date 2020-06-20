CLOSE

There were a couple tense moments as demonstrators gathered to show their support for law enforcement on June 19 at Animas Valley Mall in Farmington.

FARMINGTON — Two different causes brought protesters to Animas Valley Mall and Farmington Museum at Gateway Park on June 19.

A small group of people gathered at the museum to mark Juneteenth — the day slaves in Texas learned they were free years after the Emancipation Proclama— with a protest calling for increased police accountability in the wake of the killings of several members of the Black community in other parts of the United States. Among those deaths was that of George Floyd, who died after a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee to Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes in an incident that was captured on video.

Meanwhile, a much larger crowd gathered at the mall as a counter protest. The crowd held signs expressing support for law enforcement officers as well as President Donald Trump.

Locals gather for a "Back the Blue" law enforcement rally on Friday, June 19, 2020, at the Animas Valley Mall in Farmington.
Locals gather for a "Back the Blue" law enforcement rally on Friday, June 19, 2020, at the Animas Valley Mall in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Rocco Dipaolo rides his mare, Bonita, during a rally demonstrating support for law enforcement, Friday, June 19, 2020, at the Animas Valley Mall.
Rocco Dipaolo rides his mare, Bonita, during a rally demonstrating support for law enforcement, Friday, June 19, 2020, at the Animas Valley Mall. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Demonstrators greet Sheriff Shane Ferrari as he arrives at a rally showing support for law enforcement, Friday, June 19, 2020, at the Animas Valley Mall in Farmington.
Demonstrators greet Sheriff Shane Ferrari as he arrives at a rally showing support for law enforcement, Friday, June 19, 2020, at the Animas Valley Mall in Farmington. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Locals gather for a "Back the Blue" law enforcement rally on Friday, June 19, 2020, at the Animas Valley Mall in Farmington.
Locals gather for a "Back the Blue" law enforcement rally on Friday, June 19, 2020, at the Animas Valley Mall in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
A crowd gathered, Friday, June 19, 2020, at the Animas Valley Mall to show support for law enforcement.
A crowd gathered, Friday, June 19, 2020, at the Animas Valley Mall to show support for law enforcement. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Rocco Dipaolo rides Bonita, Friday, June 19, 2020, during a rally showing support for law enforcement in Farmington.
Rocco Dipaolo rides Bonita, Friday, June 19, 2020, during a rally showing support for law enforcement in Farmington. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
A crowd gathered in front of Animas Valley Mall, Friday, June 19, 2020, to show support for law enforcement in Farmington.
A crowd gathered in front of Animas Valley Mall, Friday, June 19, 2020, to show support for law enforcement in Farmington. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Sheriff Shane Ferrari talks to Rocco Dipaolo while petting Bonita, Friday, June 19, 2020, during a rally in support of law enforcement at Animas Valley Mall.
Sheriff Shane Ferrari talks to Rocco Dipaolo while petting Bonita, Friday, June 19, 2020, during a rally in support of law enforcement at Animas Valley Mall. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Protesters showed their support for law enforcement, Friday, June 19, 2020, during a rally at Animas Valley Mall.
Protesters showed their support for law enforcement, Friday, June 19, 2020, during a rally at Animas Valley Mall. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
A vehicle drives by a rally in support of law enforcement, Friday, June 19, 2020, at Animas Valley Mall.
A vehicle drives by a rally in support of law enforcement, Friday, June 19, 2020, at Animas Valley Mall. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Demonstrators show support for law enforcement, Friday, June 19, 2020, in front of Animas Valley Mall on East Main Street in Farmington.
Demonstrators show support for law enforcement, Friday, June 19, 2020, in front of Animas Valley Mall on East Main Street in Farmington. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Demonstrators carry American flags, Friday, June 19, 2020, during a rally in support of law enforcement in front of Animas Valley Mall in Farmington.
Demonstrators carry American flags, Friday, June 19, 2020, during a rally in support of law enforcement in front of Animas Valley Mall in Farmington. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Locals gather for a "Back the Blue" law enforcement rally on Friday, June 19, 2020, at the Animas Valley Mall in Farmington.
Locals gather for a "Back the Blue" law enforcement rally on Friday, June 19, 2020, at the Animas Valley Mall in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Rocco Dipaolo and his horse, named Bonita, attend a "Back the Blue" law enforcement rally on Friday, June 19, 2020, at the Animas Valley Mall in Farmington.
Rocco Dipaolo and his horse, named Bonita, attend a "Back the Blue" law enforcement rally on Friday, June 19, 2020, at the Animas Valley Mall in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Shawn Pena, center, and David Pena, left, stand on the sidewalk along eastbound Main Street during a "Back the Blue" law enforcement rally on Friday, June 19, 2020, at the Animas Valley Mall in Farmington.
Shawn Pena, center, and David Pena, left, stand on the sidewalk along eastbound Main Street during a "Back the Blue" law enforcement rally on Friday, June 19, 2020, at the Animas Valley Mall in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Rocky Jordan stands on the sidewalk along eastbound Main Street during a "Back the Blue" law enforcement rally on Friday, June 19, 2020, at the Animas Valley Mall in Farmington.
Rocky Jordan stands on the sidewalk along eastbound Main Street during a "Back the Blue" law enforcement rally on Friday, June 19, 2020, at the Animas Valley Mall in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Rocco Dipaolo rides his horse, named Bonita, at a "Back the Blue" law enforcement rally on Friday, June 19, 2020, at the Animas Valley Mall in Farmington.
Rocco Dipaolo rides his horse, named Bonita, at a "Back the Blue" law enforcement rally on Friday, June 19, 2020, at the Animas Valley Mall in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
    Rocco Dipaolo rode his chestnut mare, Bonita, along the rally carrying a "Don't Tread on Me" flag.

    "I'm going to back the blue and I'm going to back the president," he said.

    Bekah Davis had helped the museum protest by getting permits in place for the protesters. She said she has been protesting against injustices committed toward many different groups of people for years.

    "I'm pretty much an ally for anyone who is standing on the side of love," she said.

    Davis described the current climate as a second Civil Rights era.

    She had not heard of the simultaneous protest at the mall. Davis said she and her fellow protesters are not anti-law enforcement.

    "I hate that they make it seem like we're against the police," she said.

    Davis said the police in Farmington have been supportive of their right to protest and she highlighted that Sheriff Shane Ferrari attended one of the rallies and joined the protesters in kneeling for nearly nine minutes — the length of time Floyd was pinned beneath the officer.

    Davis and the other protesters stood in silence as a man on a motorcycle drove up into the museum parking lot and yelled obscenities at them, as well as showing them his middle finger.

    The man yelled that he would be dead if it was not for the police.

    A short distance east on Main Street, the crowd of about 100 people at the Animas Valley Mall also faced people yelling at them. Unlike the group at the museum, they did not remain silent.

    When people passing by yelled, "Black Lives Matter," they responded with "all lives matter."

    Demonstrators stand in front of the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park during a protest on Friday, June 19, 2020, in Farmington.
    Demonstrators stand in front of the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park during a protest on Friday, June 19, 2020, in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
    Protesters gather, Friday, June 19, 2020, at Farmington Museum at Gateway Park.
    Protesters gather, Friday, June 19, 2020, at Farmington Museum at Gateway Park. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
    Bekah Davis stands in front of the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park during a black lives matter protest on Friday, June 19, 2020, in Farmington.
    Bekah Davis stands in front of the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park during a black lives matter protest on Friday, June 19, 2020, in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
    A man on a motorcycle drove into the museum parking lot and yelled obscenities at protesters, Friday, June 19, 2020, prior to driving off.
    A man on a motorcycle drove into the museum parking lot and yelled obscenities at protesters, Friday, June 19, 2020, prior to driving off. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
    Bekah Davis talks to fellow protesters, Friday, June 19, 2020, at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park.
    Bekah Davis talks to fellow protesters, Friday, June 19, 2020, at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
    Damian Artalejo in front of the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park during a protest on Friday, June 19, 2020, in Farmington.
    Damian Artalejo in front of the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park during a protest on Friday, June 19, 2020, in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
    Matt Dodson stands in front of the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park during a protest against police brutality on Friday, June 19, 2020, in Farmington.
    Matt Dodson stands in front of the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park during a protest against police brutality on Friday, June 19, 2020, in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
    A truck parked at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park expressed support for law enforcement, Friday, June 19, 2020, as protesters stood nearby demanding increased police accountability.
    A truck parked at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park expressed support for law enforcement, Friday, June 19, 2020, as protesters stood nearby demanding increased police accountability. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
      Hannah Grover covers government for The Daily Times.

