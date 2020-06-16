CLOSE Do you know what to do if you're in an accident?

FARMINGTON — Tribal law enforcement is investigating a fatal head-on crash on Navajo Route 5 this past weekend that occurred east of Newcomb.

A 30-year-old man was killed in a fatal head-on vehicle crash on June 14, according to Navajo Police Department Spokeswoman Christina Tsosie.

The case was referred to the Navajo Department of Criminal Investigations for additional investigation. No identifications were released.

The San Juan County Emergency Dispatch notified the Navajo Police Department, Shiprock District around 1:13 p.m. on June 14 of a crash, on Navajo Route 5, east of Newcomb, according to Tsosie.

Preliminary information describes a vehicle traveling westbound that crossed the centerline into the eastbound lane and crashed into another vehicle that was driving eastbound.

The statement by Tsosie states a third vehicle received rear-end damage as a result of the crash but did not detail how the vehicle was involved.

The vehicle with the fatality had a total of three male occupants. No additional information on injuries or occupants of the other vehicles was included.

