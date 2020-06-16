CLOSE Here are five important fire safety tips.

AZTEC — Durango Fire & Rescue is reporting a fire in the area of County Road 310 in the Bondad area north of the state line.

The fire has been dubbed the Six Shooter Fire and was reported at approximately 3:30 this afternoon.

The Southern Ute Indian Tribe posted an update to Facebook at approximately 6:30 p.m. stating the fire had burned 75 acres and was at 0% containment.

"The cause and extent of the fire is unknown at this time and the Tribe is coordinating with local agencies to ensure the safety of the public and to minimize the impact of the fire." the update states. "The Tribe is also working with oil and gas operators in the area to shut-in facilities in the vicinity of the fire in an effort to mitigate any potential impact from those operators to first responder’s ability to contain the fire.⁣"

The Six Shooter Fire is pictured on June 16 in Colorado. (Photo: Lindsay J. Box/Southern Ute Indian Tribal Council Communication Specialist)

According to a post on the San Juan County Office of Emergency Management Facebook page, Durango Fire, Los Pinos Fire, and Southern Ute Bureau of Indian Affairs responded to the blaze.

Air tankers are also fighting the fire, according to a Facebook post by Durango Interagency Fire Dispatch.

Stage one fire restrictions are in place on the Southern Ute lands. These restrictions include a ban on open burning, agricultural burning, camp fires and fireworks.

A large airtanker, single engine airtankers and other assets are fighting the Six Shooter Fire just over the Colorado border near Bondad Hill, according to Durango Interagency Fire Dispatch, which posted this image. (Photo: Durango Interagency Fire Dispatch)

