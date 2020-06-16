CLOSE A red flag warning tells fire managers and the public that conditions are favorable for fire starts and the fast spread of existing fires. Wochit

AZTEC — The East Canyon Fire has grown to more than 2,700 acres.

The fire has charred acreage in both La Plata and Montezuma counties in Colorado and prompted evacuations as well as the closure of U.S. Highway 160 between Mancos and Hesperus. As of shortly after 9 a.m. June 16, it had reached 2,703 acres.

As of the evening of June 15, the fire was burning a mile south of the highway and had not spotted to the north side of the road.

Rocky Mountain Incident Management Blue Team, which is a type two team, is taking over management of the fire. According to an update released Monday evening, the complex nature of the blaze as well as the rugged terrain and the need for aerial resources prompted the decision to move from a type three to a type two team.

While the highway was closed during the afternoon of June 15, it reopened that evening. However, smoke continues to impact visibility for drivers. The La Plata County Sheriff’s Office has asked drivers not to stop along the side of U.S. Highway 160 to take pictures of the fire as this creates additional obstacles for first responders trying to get to the blaze.

Buy Photo Smoke plumes from the East Canyon Fire are visible, Monday, June 15, 2020, from Red Mesa, Colorado. (Photo: Hannah Grover/The Daily Times)

A Red Flag Warning remains in effect for southwest Colorado as the dry conditions could lead to fires igniting rapidly and spreading quickly. The Red Flag Warnings will be in effect through 8 p.m. June 17.

The smoke from the East Canyon Fire, as well as other regional fires, prompted New Mexico officials to issue an air quality alert for the northern part of the state.

