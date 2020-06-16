CLOSE

Six of the 12 county solid waste transfer stations will be open fewer days starting July 6. (Photo: The Daily Times file photo)

AZTEC — San Juan County is changing the operation schedule for some of its solid waste transfer stations in a move that will save taxpayers $90,000 annually.

This change impacts six of the dozen transfer stations. Those transfer stations will be open fewer days each week starting July 6.

While that means some of the solid waste transfer stations will have reduced operations, there will be opportunities for people to dispose of trash within the county every day. According to a press release, each of the 12 county-run solid waste transfer stations will be open at least one day every weekend, with the exception of certain holidays.

The county will not be laying off staff, however a reduction in staff will occur through attrition.

The county’s solid waste department is funded by a 1/8 of 1% gross receipts tax in unincorporated areas. According to the press release, the revenue from that tax has decreased by 50% since 2008. This led to the county implementing a fee to use the service in 2011. Additionally, the county budgets $365,000 annually from the general fund to subsidize the operations. The change in operations will reduce the amount the county needs to budget for solid waste from the general fund.

According to the press release, county staff estimates the solid waste department will receive about $280,000 in subsidies from the general fund following the change.

The new operation schedule is:

Cedar Hill: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

Blanco: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays and Mondays

La Plata: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays

Hilltop: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays

Huerfano: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays

Waterflow: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays

According to the press release, the other six stations will maintain their current schedule of operations, which can be found at sjcounty.net/solidwaste.

The county evaluated the actual number of users at the transfer stations on specific days while making its decision.

Hannah Grover covers government for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4652 or via email at hgrover@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e

Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/2020/06/16/county-reduces-operating-days-six-solid-waste-transfer-stations/3199092001/