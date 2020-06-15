CLOSE Here are five important fire safety tips.

AZTEC — A fire that started over the weekend in the area of Menefee Mountain south of Mancos, Colorado, is estimated to have burned more than 1,000 acres. The last confirmed size was 895 acres as of 6:41 p.m. June 14.

The fire is being called the East Canyon Fire and has led to evacuations in the Elk Spring and Elk Stream subdivisions.

According to the Bureau of Land Management Southwest Colorado Fire and Aviation Unit, no structures have been damaged.

Buy Photo The East Canyon Fire is pictured, Monday, June 15, 2020, from Red Mesa, Colorado. (Photo: Hannah Grover/The Daily Times)

The fire is moving along the Cherry Creek side of Road 105 and crews are working to protect structures and communication towers, according to the BLM Southwest Colorado Fire and Aviation Unit.

According to the Durango Interagency Incident Management Team Type 3, the fire has burned 1,100 acres of both public and private land in Montezuma and La Plata counties.

Firefighters are working to keep the blaze to the east of the evacuated subdivisions and prevent it from crossing U.S. Highway 160. Crews are also working to keep the fire from crossing Cherry Creek Road to the west.

Three helicopters, a very large air tanker, two air tankers and two single-engine air crafts have been deployed to fight the East Canyon Fire, according to the incident management team. As of 8 a.m., there were 60 firefighters on scene battling the blaze and the incident management team expected more resources to arrive throughout the day.

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for southwest Colorado for Monday, June 15 and Tuesday, June 16. A fire weather watch is also in effect. According to the Red Flag Warning, gusty winds and dry vegetation could lead to fires starting quickly and spreading rapidly.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has issued an air quality health advisory for much of southwest Colorado due to the smoke from the East Canyon Fire and another wildfire in southwest Colorado called the Loading Pen Fire. The advisory was issued on June 15 and will be in effect through 9 a.m. June 16.

