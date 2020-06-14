CLOSE

Republican lawmakers including Republican Rep. Larry Scott, of Hobbs, top with binder, clash with Democratic legislators including Democratic House Rep. Daymon Ely, of Corrales, right, on procedural maneuvers on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, in Santa Fe, N.M. The Legislature is coming back into session. (Photo: Morgan Lee, AP)

AZTEC — The special legislative session begins June 18 in Santa Fe with the proceedings being streamed online at nmlegis.gov.

Lawmakers need to reconvene in special session because the budget that was passed in March projected more revenues than the state will likely see this year. The budget was passed prior to the coronavirus leading to businesses temporarily closing. On top of that, the oil industry has seen record low prices and natural gas also has low prices. Those factors mean less money for the state coffers.

In addition to balancing the budget, the state lawmakers will also discuss addressing the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other meetings

The San Juan College Board of Trustees will have a closed session at 5:30 p.m. June 16 to conduct an evaluation of President Toni Pendergrass. The meeting is being conducted via Zoom.

Meanwhile, the Central Consolidated School District Board of Education may choose a new superintendent this week. The board is scheduled to meet on June 16 and meetings are livestreamed on Facebook.

The New Mexico Public Regulation Commission meets at 9:30 a.m. June 17 via Zoom. Instructions for participation are posted online at nmprc.state.nm.us the day before the meeting.

Hannah Grover covers government for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4652 or via email at hgrover@daily-times.com.

