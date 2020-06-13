CLOSE Coronavirus: 6 tips for staying healthy Wochit

FARMINGTON — The state health department has designated special coronavirus testing hours for essential food industry and utility workers across the state.

The New Mexico Department of Health has announced that utility workers and essential food service employees can receive free COVID-19 testing from 8 to 11 a.m. every Monday starting on June 15, according to department press releases.

The press release states many people who are infected with the coronavirus may not experience any symptoms and large-scale testing is important to preventing its spread.

For San Juan County, testing will be conducted by appointment at the San Juan County Public Health Office at 355 S. Miller Rd. in Farmington.

Required appointments can made by calling 505-327-4461 Ex. 9 by noon on the preceding Friday.

Those who have insurance are encouraged to bring their insurance info with them.

Drive-up Testing

The state health department will have drive-up testing for five days next week across San Juan County.

Judy Nelson Elementary School at 40 County Road 6580 in Kirtland on June 15 and 17th. San Juan College at 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington will have testing on June 16 and 18th.

Those getting tested at Judy Nelson and San Juan College are asked to arrive by 6 p.m. for testing.

For June 20, testing will also be conducted at San Juan College but those seeking testing are asked to be there by 9 a.m. for the event.

No appointments are necessary, testing will be available at no cost and will be on a first come, first served basis as long as tests are available.

Those getting tested are asked to bring their cell phone to conduct registration.

The coronavirus hotline can be contacted at 1-855-600-3453.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

