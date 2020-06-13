CLOSE

FARMINGTON — Unlike many summer events, the kickoff of the 2020 Farmington Growers Market was never in question as the coronavirus pandemic led to cancellations.

New Mexico State University's San Juan County Agricultural Extension Agent Bonnie Hopkins explained that growers markets provide an essential service — access to fresh food. And with the double-up program that allows people who receive SNAP benefits to purchase twice as much food at the Growers Market, it can be a key place for low-income people to get healthy food.

Buy Photo Gabe Quintana waits to assist customers, Saturday, June 13, 2020, at the Aztec Rogue Foods booth at Farmington Growers Market. (Photo: Hannah Grover/The Daily Times)

"This is the only place that they could do that," she said.

But the COVID-19 pandemic meant this year's market had a few noticeable changes, including marked entrances with hand sanitizer and soap and water. There were chalk markers on the ground to indicate where people should stand in line. Everyone wore masks and customers were not able to sample products as they had in the past.

Hopkins said both the vendors and customers were respectful of the new rules, and the first market was a success.

Buy Photo Flowers from Elder's Greenhouse are displayed, Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Farmington Growers Market. (Photo: Hannah Grover/The Daily Times)

"It's been a great first day," she said.

She anticipates a larger market next week, with four to five additional vendors.

The market is limited to operating at 25% capacity, but the market has a large capacity. Hopkins said during the peak of the market season it will be limited to fewer than 500 people.

Buy Photo The market rules were posted at each booth, Saturday, June 13, 2020, as the Farmington Growers Market works to keep customers and vendors safe from the coronavirus. (Photo: Hannah Grover/The Daily Times)

The market offered a variety of products including granola, flowers, salsa, fresh produce, beef and kettle corn.

Four Corners Kettle Corn returned for its third year.

"We absolutely love being here," said Nancy Olivarez as she filled a bag of kettle corn to sell.

Buy Photo Nancy Olivarez with Four Corners Kettle Corn fills a bag, Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Farmington Growers Market. (Photo: Hannah Grover/The Daily Times)

The Farmington Growers Market is the first to start in San Juan County, but it won't be the only one.

Kirtland starts its market on Monday, July 6, and the Tuesday Farmington market will follow the next day. Aztec's market begins July 8 and Bloomfield will start its market up on July 9. The Shiprock Market, which will operate on Saturdays and Wednesdays, will start Aug. 15.

Hannah Grover covers government for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4652 or via email at hgrover@daily-times.com.

Buy Photo David Elder assists a customer, Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Farmington Growers Market. (Photo: Hannah Grover/The Daily Times)

