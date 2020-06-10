CLOSE Here are some safety tips you can follow if you plan on popping fireworks this Fourth of July. Wochit

AZTEC — The types of fireworks that can be shot off or sold within the City of Farmington are being limited due to the current drought conditions.

The U.S. Drought Monitor shows Farmington in severe drought and portions of San Juan County in extreme drought, which is worse than severe drought.

Fireworks will go on sale on June 20 at pop up stands throughout the city.

Permissible fireworks include:

Cone fountains

Crackling devices

Cylindrical fountains

Flitter sparklers

Ground spinners

Illuminating torches

Toy smoking devices

Wheels

The fireworks must be used on paved or barren surfaces with access to water.

In addition to issuing a proclamation limiting the types of fireworks that can be used or sold within city limits, the Farmington City Council passed a resolution asking residents to take extra precautions with potential fire sources this summer. This includes open burning, disposal of cigarette butts and the use of fireworks.

The resolution states that “even a small fire could quickly spread and endanger people and property within city limits” due to the current dry conditions.

It further asks that children be supervised while using fireworks and that residents be courteous toward neighbors and pets.

The resolution and proclamation should not be unfamiliar to residents, as the Farmington City Council has passed the same resolution and proclamation in previous years including in 2018.

A recording of the City Council meeting can be viewed online at fmtn.org.

