AZTEC — The City of Farmington is receiving nearly $2.2 million in grant funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, also known as the CARES Act.

The grant funding will support Red Apple Transit system operations, according to a press release from the department of transportation.

The CARES Act, which was signed by President Donald Trump on March 27, included $25 billion in grant funding for public transportation.

“This historic $25 billion in grant funding will ensure our nation’s public transportation systems can continue to provide services to the millions of Americans who continue to depend on them,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao in the press release.

The $25 billion included $22 billion for urbanized areas like Farmington. Urbanized areas in New Mexico received $15.8 million of that $22 billion. This included $6 million for Las Cruces, $2.25 million for Los Lunas and $5.3 million for Santa Fe as well as the nearly $2.2 million for Farmington.

The CARES Act also included public transportation grant funding for tribes. Navajo Nation received $933,471, Jicarilla Apache received $36,605 and Southern Ute Indian Tribe received $93,702.

“We know many of our nation’s public transportation systems are facing extraordinary challenges and these funds will go a long way to assisting our transit industry partners in battling COVID-19,” said FTA Acting Administrator K. Jane Williams in the press release. “These federal funds will support operating assistance to transit agencies of all sizes providing essential travel and supporting transit workers across the country who are unable to work because of the public health emergency.”

Hannah Grover covers government for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4652 or via email at hgrover@daily-times.com.

