AZTEC — Farmington’s weekly Growers Market kicks off the season on June 13 at Farmington Museum at Gateway Park.

The market, which features fresh produce as well as other products, starts at 8 a.m. and goes through noon every Saturday during the summer and through much of the fall. A Tuesday market will also be available from 4 to 6 p.m. at the same location starting July 7.

Customers who have SNAP/EBT benefits can double their money's worth while buying fresh produce at the growers market.

Vendors and patrons are expected to take extra precautions that will prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Shoppers will be expected to wear masks or other cloth face coverings, as per the guidance issued by both the New Mexico Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control.

In addition, there will be designated entry points and customers must use those entrances. Handwashing stations are being provided and shoppers entering the market are required to sanitize their hands. Each vendor will also have hand sanitizer. There will be markings on the ground to help patrons maintain a six-foot social distance.

Customers will not be able to consume the food they buy on site, nor will they be able to handle the products before purchasing them.

Tips for shoppers have been posted on the grower’s market website, farmingtongrowersmarket.com.

