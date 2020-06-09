CLOSE
PHOTOS: Farmington Grower's Market opens for summer | June 8
Flor Rodriguez, also known as the Salsa Lady, of Farmington has visitors taste-test her salsa at her “Fresh Homemade Salsa and Chips” stand during the opening day of the annual Grower's Market Saturday in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Bags of jerky, including “Kickin Teriyaki” and “Christmas” red and green chili jerky, are displayed by Bloomfield-based “Just the Best Jerky” during the opening day of the annual Grower's Market Saturday in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Karl and Tipi’s Farm, based in La Plata, showcases its ungraded eggs during the opening day of the annual Grower's Market Saturday in Farmington. Ungraded eggs, which must be labeled as such by law, are unwashed to keep bacteria from penetrating the shell. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Doug Miller of Farmington showcases his gourd ornaments, which are commonly used as outdoor patio decorations and Christmas decorations, during the opening day of the annual Grower's Market Saturday in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Doug Miller of Farmington displays his gourd reistras during the opening day of the annual Grower's Market Saturday in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Farmington-based Orchard Street Gardens showcases its pesticide-free produce during the opening day of the annual Grower's Market Saturday in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Containers of pure honey is displayed at the stand of Bloomfield-based Enchanted Bees during the opening day of the annual Grower's Market Saturday in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
    AZTEC — Farmington’s weekly Growers Market kicks off the season on June 13 at Farmington Museum at Gateway Park.

    The market, which features fresh produce as well as other products, starts at 8 a.m. and goes through noon every Saturday during the summer and through much of the fall. A Tuesday market will also be available from 4 to 6 p.m. at the same location starting July 7.

    Customers who have SNAP/EBT benefits can double their money's worth while buying fresh produce at the growers market.

    Vendors and patrons are expected to take extra precautions that will prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

    Shoppers will be expected to wear masks or other cloth face coverings, as per the guidance issued by both the New Mexico Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control.

    In addition, there will be designated entry points and customers must use those entrances. Handwashing stations are being provided and shoppers entering the market are required to sanitize their hands. Each vendor will also have hand sanitizer. There will be markings on the ground to help patrons maintain a six-foot social distance.

    Customers will not be able to consume the food they buy on site, nor will they be able to handle the products before purchasing them.

    Tips for shoppers have been posted on the grower’s market website, farmingtongrowersmarket.com.

    Hannah Grover covers government for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4652 or via email at hgrover@daily-times.com.

