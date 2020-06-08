CLOSE

Buy Photo A sign for fireworks is pictured, Wednesday, June 20, 2018, in Farmington. (Photo: Jon Austria/The Daily Times)

AZTEC — Dry conditions have Farmington officials worried as summer begins in the Southwest.

The Four Corners region has been experiencing drought conditions for years, and the dry brush poses a risk for brush fires.

Because of those conditions, the Farmington City Council could pass a proclamation during its 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, meeting that would restrict the types of fireworks allowed within city limits.

The City Council meets via Zoom and residents should contact the city clerk prior to the meeting to get the access code.

Other meetings

The San Juan County Commission meets at 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 9. Links to watch the meeting are posted at sjcounty.net/watch.

Agenda topics include applying for a grant for mental and behavioral health services, as well as consideration of submitting an application for the Economic Development Administration CARES Act Grant. The County Commission may also vote on modifications to operational hours for San Juan County solid waste.

The Aztec City Commission meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 9. The meeting can be viewed on the city YouTube channel. The mayor is expected to issue a proclamation declaring June LGBTQ Pride Month. All other agenda topics are on the consent agenda, meaning they will be voted on in a single motion without discussion.

The Bloomfield City Council meets at 6 p.m. Monday, June 8. People can call 425-436-6323 and use the access code 436935# to participate in the meeting.

The Farmington Municipal Schools Board of Education meets at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, using Zoom. A link is available on the district’s website. Agenda topics include approval of the school year 2020/2021 budget.

The Bloomfield School District Board of Education meets for a workshop at 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 9 followed by a regular meeting at 6 p.m. A link will be available on the district’s website. Bloomfield’s board of education is also scheduled to discuss the budget for the upcoming school year.

The Central Consolidated School District Board of Education meets at 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 9. The meeting will be streamed on Facebook. Most of the meeting will be in closed session as the board evaluates superintendent finalists.

Hannah Grover covers government for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4652 or via email at hgrover@daily-times.com.

