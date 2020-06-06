CLOSE

San Juan College also announces plans for virtual graduation ceremony

The Health and Human Performance Center at San Juan College will reopen at 50 percent capacity on June 8, college officials have announced. (Photo: Photo by San Juan College)

FARMINGTON — Over the next few weeks, San Juan College will begin to implement a phased reopening of its Farmington campus, college officials announced late on June 5.

Various campus facilities will reopen on different dates. College President Dr. Toni Pendergrass said the reopening of campus facilities is being conducted in a gradual and deliberate fashion to ensure the safety and well-being of employees, students and community members.

"Throughout the course of reopening, we will continue to follow the governor's guidance and recommendations," she stated in a press release.

The reopening will begin with the Health and Human Performance Center on Monday, June 8 at 50 percent capacity. Specifics about the center's hours, offerings and classes can be found at sanjuancollege.edu/HHPC.

College officials recently announced the hiring of Jon Betz to serve as director of the 130,000-square-foot facility, which is open to all San Juan College students, faculty and staff members, and community members. Betz said last month that any reopening of the facility first would require a thorough cleaning and sanitizing of all its equipment and spaces.

According to the website, the center will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. The fitness conditioning center will be restricted to 50 people at a time, while the gym will be restricted to 48 people at a time. Up to 20 people will be allowed in the open are, and up to five people will be permitted in the mezzanine. The jogging track will be restricted to a dozen runners.

The aerobics, dance and boxing rooms will be closed, as will the climbing wall and challenge course.

Visitors to the facility will be required to undergo a temperature check prior to entering the facility, and they will be required to respond to a symptoms survey.

The college's Testing Center will also open on June 8, which will operate at 25 percent capacity by offering ATI TEAS exams for specific health science programs, high school equivalency exams and limited vendor exams. Test availability can be check at sanjuancollege.edu/test.

The San Juan College Bookstore will reopen at 25 percent capacity on Monday, June 15 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, though it will be closed June 24-30 for its annual scheduled inventory. The store will reopen July 1.

All credit summer classes that begin before June 22 will be conducted in an online format, the press release from the college states. After that date, the college will provide face-to-face instruction for students who need to complete spring 2020 course work in which no remote alternatives are available.

No decision has been made regarding the format in which fall classes will be presented, according to the press release.

College officials said all students, employees and visitors who come to the campus and enter buildings will be required to stop for a no-contact temperature check and respond to a health condition questionnaire. They also will be required to wear masks.

The college canceled its entire fall 2020 fine arts season after Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced recently that her ban on mass gatherings could last 12 months. But fine arts course offerings and instruction will continue, according to the press release.

"Canceling the fall season was a very difficult decision," Pendergrass stated in the press release. "We recognize how very important our fine arts are to our college and community. Unfortunately, the arts, sporting events, concerts and theaters are being affected at every level — locally and nationally. In a few months, we will evaluate our options for the spring season, based on the governor's recommendations."

As it announced on its Facebook page late last week, the college is planning a virtual graduation ceremony at 6:30 p.m. June 30. The event will be webcast on the college's website at sanjuancollege.edu.

