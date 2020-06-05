CLOSE

The Farmington Public Library will reopen next week with reduced hours and limited services. (Photo: Daily Times file photo)

FARMINGTON — City officials have announced the Farmington Public Library will reopen on Monday, June 8 with reduced hours and with limited services.

According to a press release from the city, the library will be open from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Patrons will be able to check out books and other materials, but seating, computers and gaming will not be available. The library will not be able to process hold requests or interlibrary loan requests, or accept purchase suggestions.

The release states additional services will be added as conditions allow for them. City officials recommend that library visitors spend no more than 30 minutes inside the facility.

Visitors also are asked to review the "Prepare Yourself for Your Visit" page on the library website at infoway.org for information about their account or to browse the online catalog.

Additional updates will be posted on the library's Facebook page. Patrons also can call the library for more information at 505-599-1270.

