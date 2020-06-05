CLOSE

Work scheduled for substantial completion by end of month

Buy Photo Workers from general contractor AUI Inc. in Albuquerque put a support structure in place for a 24.5-foot roundabout at the corner of East Main Street and Miller Avenue in downtown Farmington on June 4, 2020. The inner ring of the roundabout will be filled with dark-shaded concrete in the next few days. (Photo: Mike Easterling/The Daily Times)

FARMINGTON — As the first phase of downtown Farmington's Complete Streets project enters its final few weeks, surface improvements are occurring at a rapid pace, and the appearance of the construction zone is changing on a near-daily basis.

Approximately 50 workers from general contractor AUI Inc. of Albuquerque and other firms generated a beehive of activity on the afternoon of June 4, constructing forms for concrete pours, finishing newly widened sidewalks, excavating areas in preparation for the laying of asphalt and constructing bases for new light poles. Dozens of concrete planters have been constructed or are being built, and some of the widened sidewalks at the east end of the project already have had their interior spaces filled in with decorative brick pavers.

Two of the biggest projects are the roundabouts on Main Street at the intersections of Orchard Avenue and South Miller Avenue. The one at Miller Avenue is sizable, registering a diameter of 24.5 feet, while the one at Orchard Avenue is smaller but no less noticeable, as it is shaped like an oval to accommodate the slightly offset junction of the two streets.

Buy Photo Brick pavers fill out a sidewalk on the south side of East Main Street at the intersection of South Miller Avenue in downtown Farmington on June 4, 2020. (Photo: Mike Easterling/The Daily Times)

The work also includes dozens of ramps and crosswalks that are designed to make the district much more pedestrian friendly and accessible to those with disabilities. City workers will move in soon and begin to fill the finished planters and roundabouts with dirt before planting trees, shrubs and flowers.

The project is scheduled for substantial completion by the end of the month, and the asphalt removal signaling the beginning of phase two of the project — a three-block stretch of Main Street west of the phase one area — is slated to start on June 8, according to the most recent project update posted on the city's website.

Mike Easterling

Buy Photo Workers from general contractor AUI Inc. in Albuquerque construct forms for an oval-shaped roundabout at the corner of Main Street and Orchard Avenue in downtown Farmington on June 4, 2020, as part of the Complete Streets project. (Photo: Mike Easterling/The Daily Times)

