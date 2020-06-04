CLOSE

Shannon Pinto advances to general election in November

FARMINGTON — Final results from the June 2 election have been posted state Senate District 3 Democratic Party primary race, with incumbent Sen. Shannon Pinto winning easily.

Pinto claimed 80.4% of the 4,521 votes cast, while challenger Shawn Nelson received 19.6%, according to unofficial results. Pinto advanced to the general election, where she will face Republican challenger Arthur Allison.

Early returns in the race showed Pinto with a strong lead, but final vote totals were slow in coming, with fewer than half the precincts having reported full results by the afternoon of June 3. The finals results were not posted on the Secretary of State's Office website until later that day.

Pinto is seeking election to a full four-year term after having been appointed in 2019 by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to complete the term of the late Sen. John Pinto, her grandfather, who died after having held the office since 1977.

District 3 includes portions of San Juan and McKinley counties, including a significant portion of the Navajo Nation. It stretches south to the north side of Gallup.

