Voters went to the polls on Tuesday to cast ballots in the primary election
Hannah Grover, Farmington Daily Times
Published 1:26 p.m. MT June 2, 2020
AZTEC — Voters were met with a different sight as they showed up at polling locations throughout San Juan County.
Those voter convenience centers opened to the public at 7 a.m. June 2, and various measures were instituted to limit the chance of spreading the coronavirus.
Only a limited number of people were allowed inside at any given time. Pens were disinfected between use. Plexiglass shields separated voters from poll workers.
Throughout the election, officials encouraged voters to avoid the polls altogether by casting absentee ballots. Each registered voter received an invitation to request an absentee ballot or an absentee ballot request form in the mail.
Going into Election Day, more than 201,400 New Mexicans had returned absentee ballots, according to the Secretary of State’s Office. In addition, more than 59,700 people had cast ballots in-person during the early voting period.
Election results were not available by print deadline on June 2. Results can be found at daily-times.com and will be published in the June 4 edition of The Daily Times.
Hannah Grover covers government for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4652 or via email at hgrover@daily-times.com.
